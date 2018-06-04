Live updates from Apple's developers conference

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today, and it’s sure to bring a slew of big updates to your iPhone and Mac.

We’re live at Apple’s (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference in beautiful San Jose, California. We’re expecting some big changes to iOS, macOS, Siri and more.

It’s all but a done deal that Apple will debut iOS 12 today. The update is said to focus primarily on performance and stability, with flashier features coming in the next version of the mobile operating system. Apple took some dings for a number of bugs in iOS 11, so it makes sense that the company wants to make iOS 12 as clean as possible.

One new feature we expect from iOS 12 is a digital well-being feature that will help you keep track of how often you use your phone and certain apps. Hopefully it helps you take a break from staring at your screen all day.

We’re also hoping for some major improvements to Siri. The original voice assistant has fallen well behind the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant, so it will be interesting to see what Apple does to catch up.

Stay tuned!