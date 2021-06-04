U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s WWDC 2021

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
Apple’s (AAPL) annual WWDC, or Worldwide Developers Conference, kicks off on Monday, and while it won’t be the usual in-person extravaganza, the company is still expected to announce a slew of major updates to everything from the software powering your iPhone and iPad to, possibly, a new MacBook or two.

Here’s everything Apple could debut at the all-virtual show.

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

The biggest news from WWDC always includes changes to Apple’s most important operating system: iOS. And this year that means we should get a look at iOS 15. Apple soothsayer, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, reports that the latest version of iOS will bring improvements to the iPhone’s notifications settings, privacy features, and updates to iMessage to make it more of a competitor to Facebook’s (FB) WhatsApp.

The new notifications settings will come in the form of system-wide changes that allow you to go beyond the usual Do Not Disturb mode. According to Gurman, you’ll be able to set your phone to react in different ways in various situations like when you’re in a meeting, sleeping, or driving. Depending on the situation your notifications will provide set prompts, such as not playing sounds during meetings, which can be pretty embarrassing.

The iPhone 12 Pro lineup. (Image: Apple)
The iPhone 12 Pro lineup. (Image: Apple)

You’ll also be able to set new auto-replies for notifications. Currently, you can send auto-replies when you’re driving, but this will extend well beyond that to more situations. Though, I don’t know if I ever want to send my boss a notification telling them I’m sleeping.

Apple has made privacy a main feature of its product lines, and you can expect further enhancements to iOS’s already stout privacy set in its next iteration, as well. Reports point to Apple informing you when apps are sucking up data, which could be a big problem for advertising-based apps like Facebook.

Speaking of which, updates to iMessage are expected to make the messaging software more like Facebook’s WhatsApp. Though little is known how far those changes will go. That’s sure to anger Facebook, which already has a serious distaste for Apple due to its recent privacy policy changes.

PhoneArena, meanwhile, says that iOS 15 will allow users to change even more default apps, which could help with some of the regulatory scrutiny Apple has faced about its control over iOS.

Finally, you might be able to log your meals in the iOS Health app to better track your caloric intake. I’ve always found that exercise to be notoriously tedious, so here’s hoping Apple is able to make it somewhat easier than what’s already out there.

On the iPad side of things, Gurman says Apple will release its largest ever update for the iPad’s home screen, giving users the ability to get rid of all of their individual app icons to turn the entire screen into interactive widgets.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features the company&#39;s M1 chip. (Image: Apple)
The 11-inch iPad Pro features the company's M1 chip. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s latest iPad Pros are powered by the company’s custom M1 chips, which offer far more power than most apps require, so it will be interesting to see if the new OS provides any big benefits for the little powerhouse.

WatchOS 8 and macOS changes

There’s slim pickings as far as rumors concerning watchOS 8, the likely name of the next version of the operating system that powers the Apple Watch, but Apple usually makes a number of yearly changes to the OS including new watch faces and workout options. You can already do everything from logging your badminton game to surfing, so it’s hard to imagine what else the company can add. Might I suggest competitive couch sitting?

The Apple Watch Series 6 features a new blood oxygen sensor and faster processor. (Image: Apple)
The Apple Watch Series 6 should get some software updates along with the Apple Watch SE. (Image: Apple)

MacOS, meanwhile, is said to be getting a minor update this year. That would make sense seeing as how the OS saw major changes during last year’s WWDC as part of macOS Big Sur, which brought more iOS-like changes to Apple’s Mac and MacBook lines.

New MacBooks?

WWDC is a developers conference, and Apple’s track record of announcing new hardware is always spotty during the show. YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser says Apple will roll out updated versions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch complete with changes like MagSafe chargers, and a return of the SD Card slot that photographers and videographers have been missing.

The new MacBooks could also get the latest version of Apple’s flagship processors, so-far dubbed the M2, which is supposed to be a more powerful version of the M1. The M1 is already a powerhouse, and if the M2 is going into new MacBook Pros, it should offer even more firepower.

Apple will be streaming WWDC from its website beginning at 1 p.m. ET on June 7.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

