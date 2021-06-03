U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,191.34
    -16.78 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,554.68
    -45.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,636.66
    -119.67 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.29
    -26.54 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    +0.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.70
    -36.20 (-1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    27.30
    -0.91 (-3.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0077 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    +0.0240 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    -0.0070 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1780
    +0.6340 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,604.48
    +749.39 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.77
    +19.27 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.62
    -47.38 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2021

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·8 min read

Google I/O is done, and so is Microsoft Build — that means Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is the last high-profile software showcase for at least a month. If you’re one to take Apple at its word, this year’s WWDC is shaping up to be the “biggest and best yet,” which leads us to the obvious question: what does the company plan to show off this year?

Short answer: a lot. We totally get it if you’d rather be surprised, but if you don’t mind spoilers about what we’re expecting to see once WWDC kicks off, we’ve got you covered.

The details

WWDC will begin on June 7th with a keynote at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern, where Tim Cook and the rest of Apple’s execs will walk us through some of the biggest changes going into iOS, iPadOS, macOS and more. These addresses typically last a shade over two hours, so be sure to block out plenty of time. (Oh, and don’t forget to carve out time to watch our reviews editor Cherlynn Low and UK bureau chief Mat Smith dissect the day’s news after the keynote over on our YouTube channel.)

Of course, there’s much more to WWDC — after all, the show runs through June 11th. There’s just one catch: while WWDC is technically free to attend, it’s only open to registered developers who have shelled out the $100/year fee. That means the event’s many sessions, deep dives, and one-on-one developer labs are off-limits to the public. At the time of publication, Apple is still keeping its full list of sessions under wraps, but don’t worry — we’ll keep you abreast of any big developments that turn up after the keynote.

Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Apple iPhone 12 mini review

iOS 15

iOS got a pretty substantial revamp at last year’s WWDC — expanded widget support, a new App Library, App Clips and limited support for changing default apps were just a few of the changes found in iOS 14. Reports suggest we might be looking at a quieter year for the iPhone, but we’d still expect it to get the lion’s share of attention.

The juiciest details we’ve seen so far come from Bloomberg, which claims that — among other things — Apple has revamped the way notifications work in iOS 15. You’ll apparently be able to set an iPhone to deal with incoming notifications differently depending on what you’re doing — say, when you’re driving or sleeping. Bloomberg also suggests that iOS 15 can be set to automatically respond to messages depending on which of those statuses you’ve set. It sounds almost like a spiritual successor to away messages from the AOL Instant Messenger days. As a nerd who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, that’s very exciting.

We’ve also heard that Apple might be gearing up to show off a new look for the iPhone Lock Screen, which would make sense if they’re planning to push the concept of “statuses” or “availability”. That also dovetails with rumors that the iPhone 13 could embrace an Android-style always-on display, a feature that’s only possible because Apple started using OLED screens in iPhones last year.

Now, considering how vocal Apple is about its focus on privacy, I can’t say I’m surprised that the company seems to be building on the App Tracking Transparency work that debuted in the recent iOS 14.5 release. For iOS 15, Apple has reportedly built a feature that shows users which apps are subtly collecting information about them. We’ve also heard that Apple is planning to flesh out iMessage with more social features to help it compete with platforms like WhatsApp, but who knows if that’s going to be ready in time for the update’s fall launch.

Apple has already highlighted a handful of interesting accessibility features coming to iOS 15, including a feature that plays soothing background sounds like rain, crashing waves, babbling brooks, and what Apple calls “bright” and “dark” noise. That might not sound like a big deal, but for people who get distracted very easily — like many of us around here — this might be the iOS 15 feature that gets the most use.

Apple iPad Pro (2021) review photos
Apple iPad Pro (2021) review photos

iPadOS 15

Since iOS and iPadOS share the same basic feature set, you can expect every improvement we’ve talked about so far to apply to Apple’s tablets too. With all of that in mind, we’re expecting some big new changes this year, and that’s mostly thanks to this year’s high-powered iPad Pro. Our review, along with just about every other one out there, has called on Apple to take better advantage of the M1 chipset in the company’s highest-end tablets. After all, this is the very same silicon found in Apple’s current MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, and iMacs — it would be a waste if the company didn’t find a way to make iPads better at multitasking and more computer-like.

Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done. For now, all we’ve heard about Apple’s efforts on this front is that iPadOS 15 will get a revamped home screen that you can fully load up with widgets — iPadOS 14 only lets you place them in the little Today View sidebar. That report comes courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, and it’s about the only reasonably firm rumor we’ve heard about the new iPadOS, though we could make some justifiable leaps in logic.

If full-screen widget support is making the jump from iPhones to iPads, we wouldn’t be surprised if the iOS App Library came to iPadOS too. That means you’d finally have a place to stick all of the apps you need but don’t want to look at all the time. Beyond that, though, Apple has managed to keep its tablet-focused work under wraps, so we’ll just have to see what the company has to say about the future of the iPad.

Apple WWDC 2021
Apple WWDC 2021

macOS 12 and Apple Silicon

Apple has long believed that iPads represented the company’s vision of the future of computing, but a surge in Mac sales this past year has proven that people aren’t giving up on more traditional computers just yet. That’s at least partially because last year’s WWDC was a big one for Macs — we finally saw Apple ditch Intel processors in favor of its own, surprisingly powerful chipset.

Since Apple is still dealing with the ramifications of that shift, it’s possible Apple may not announce many dramatic changes to macOS this year. Considering the relative shortage of rumors and leaks around Mac software in the run-up to the show, we’re inclined to believe that’s true. We’re still expecting to get an up-close look at the work going into this year’s macOS 12 update, but the most eye-catching reports we’ve seen so far suggest Apple is planning to flesh out its assortment of Apple Silicon Macs.

For example, noted leaker Jon Prosser claims we’ll get our first look at new MacBook Pros: these would be 14-inch and 16-inch models, which are said to lack the love-em-or-hate-em Touch Bars. Prosser also suggests we could see the re-introduction of long-lost features like the MagSafe charger, SD card reader and a proper HDMI output. That might sound like Apple is returning to the good old days of laptop design, but there will be no shortage of modern touches. These MacBook Pros are expected to use mini-LED displays like the ones in the new iPad Pro, not to mention Apple’s next-generation, high-performance chipset, allegedly called the M1X.

Apple hasn’t said anything publicly about its next-generation chips yet, but a Bloomberg report from May claims that the company is working on processors that “greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips”. That’s reportedly thanks to the new chipsets’ ten CPU cores — eight for high-performance tasks and two for more energy-efficient use — and either 16 or 32 integrated GPU cores depending on the Mac’s configuration.

Apple Watch SE hands-on
Apple Watch SE hands-on

watchOS 8

As for Apple’s Watches, we really don’t know much apart from what the company has already confirmed about watchOS. For example, the next watchOS update will include a new feature called AssistiveTouch that’ll allow people to control their Apple Watches just by clenching their fists and making pinching motions with their fingertips. That’s already pretty wild as a concept, but not quite as wild as how the company pulled it off — the Watch will use its motion sensors, its heart rate monitor, and a dash of machine learning to detect minute motions in the wearer’s muscles.

If the name wasn’t already a giveaway, AssistiveTouch is part of Apple’s push for greater accessibility, and this could be a very big deal for people who only have the use of one hand, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see other people trying it out too. As usual, we’re also expecting to see a slew of new watch faces, but that’s about it for firm details at the moment. The rest of the watchOS 8 story remains a mystery, but hey — at least we won’t have to wait very long to get some answers.

Recommended Stories

  • New Philips Hue app makes it easier to automate your lights

    Signify has released a brand new version of the Philips Hue application that gives you a quick way to control your smart lights.

  • Norton 360 antivirus will soon mine cryptocurrency

    Norton 360 will soon come with a built-in miner that will enable users to mine for Ethereum.

  • Apple employees will return to the office in September

    Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out an email to employees, asking them to work from the office thrice a week starting in September.

  • The best Father's Day gifts for new dads

    Here’s a list of the best Father's Day gifts for new dads, including earbuds, speakers, cameras, kids toys and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • U.S. official to firms: Don't game DOJ policy against multiple penalties

    A Department of Justice official on Wednesday warned companies against seeking lower penalties for bribery and foreign corruption violations by abusing a government policy discouraging officials from pursuing multiple enforcement actions against a company for the same misconduct. Firms should not abuse the so-called piling-on initiative, launched in 2018, by pressing the Justice Department for no action after seeking deals with other enforcement authorities, said Nicholas McQuaid, acting assistant attorney general for the agency's criminal division. "That is not the sort of approach that the 'piling on' policy is designed to encourage, and it is not the sort of approach that will find a receptive audience at the Department," Nicholas McQuaid said in remarks at an anti-corruption event.

  • Now Ring requires public requests from police seeking surveillance videos

    Ring is making a significant change to how it plans to handle video requests from law enforcement agencies in the US.

  • Twitter Blue subscriptions launch in Canada and Australia first

    Twitter's new “Twitter Blue” service, which gives users access to “exclusive” features for a few bucks a month, is launching in Canada and Australia.

  • Ford brings back the Maverick name for a new compact truck

    Rumors about Ford's Maverick pickup have been floating around for a long time, and next week it will reveal the compact truck to the world.

  • Microsoft will unveil the next version of Windows on June 24th

    After teasing the next generation of Windows during Build last week, Microsoft announced that it'll be officially unveiling the new version of its operating system on June 24th at 11AM Eastern.

  • Global equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data

    Global equities markets firmed on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called "meme stocks." Oil prices hit the highest level in more than a year on lift from a decision by OPEC and allies to stick to the plan to gradually restore supply, along with the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. Wall Street's main indexes ended the session mixed after erasing earlier gains near midday trading led by a jump in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, which nearly doubled in price on Wednesday.

  • China Digs Deep Into Its Currency Toolkit to Manage Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s central bank pulls back from direct intervention in its currency market, officials are reverting to old tools to manage the yuan.Authorities on Wednesday said they granted an additional $10 billion for funds to invest in securities overseas, bumping the capital-outflow quota to a record $147 billion. On Monday, the People’s Bank of China said lenders will need to hold more foreign currencies in reserve, a move that will reduce the supply of the dollar onshore. Officials

  • Yandex, VTB and partners team up to produce servers in Russia

    Russian internet group Yandex on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said. Often described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. On Monday Yandex bought a fashion retailer to expand its e-commerce activities.

  • Dollar in Narrow Range as Fed Officials Continue to Downplay Inflation Fears

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns Inflation Boost Is Still Worth Hedging

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation may be a transitory scare in global markets, but it doesn’t pay to ignore the risks. That’s the advice from the chief investment officer of fixed-income behemoth Pacific Investment Management Co.Prices are likely to rise sharply this year, perhaps “alarmingly in certain quarters,” said the firm’s Dan Ivascyn Thursday, in an online keynote address to Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Sydney. The boost is likely to be temporary, as the global economic recovery fr

  • Emerging Asia’s Worst-Performing Bonds Are Set for More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai bonds have had a dreadful year so far and things may even get worse.Government debt from the nation has handed dollar-based investors a loss of 9% in 2021 amid a resurgence in virus cases, and the vulnerability of the securities to expectations for Federal Reserve bond tapering. Reasons for further declines include rising debt supply and front-loaded issuance, while a slow pace of vaccination is likely to weigh on the baht and economic growth.Here is a quick look at each of t

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Robust U.S. manufacturing data has traders concerned the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner-than-expected.

  • AMC stock dives after plan to sell up to 11.6 million shares

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. swung to loss in early trading Thursday, after the movie theater operator announced a deal to sell up to 11.6 million shares, as it takes advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble on inflation concerns ahead of U.S. payrolls

    World stocks stepped back from record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the release on Friday of U.S. jobs data, which should offer further clarity on whether the faster-than-expected pace of economic recovery can be sustained and what that might mean for monetary policy.