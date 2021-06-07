Apple brings Safari web extensions to iPhone and iPad

Along with a raft of privacy updates, Apple announced more features for Safari during its WWDC keynote. Among them is that it's bringing web extensions to Safari on iPad and iPhone. It'll be easier to manage your tabs and windows thanks to a redesigned tab bar and tab groups. Tabs are more compact and you can tap the address bar for more info about the active web page. To tidy things up a bit, the tab bar combines your tabs, the toolbar and the search field into one space. It also adopts the same color as the webpage you're using to complete the new look.

Safari on macOS Monterey and iOS 15

From the looks of things, tab groups will act like active bookmarks and help to reduce clutter. You'll find them on the left sidebar on Mac, plus they sync across all of your devices and you'll be able to share tab groups with others. On iOS 15, the revamped tab bar will function similarly and appear at the bottom of the screen. It shows up with a tap and your iPhone will hide it again when you start scrolling. The new tool will also give you the ability to swipe to different tabs from the bar as well.