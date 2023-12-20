Applebee's, BBQ and ramen — here's a recap of Sheboygan restaurants that opened and closed in 2023

Chef and co-owner Alfredo Venegas (left) stands with co-owner and wife Yanet (middle) and son Alfredo (right) in front of Vene's Pancake House, as seen, May 12, 2023.

SHEBOYGAN — Kevin Ludens didn’t anticipate how successful his barbecue food truck business would be in its first few months.

Heavy Smoker BBQ expanded its catering services and donated several hundreds of pounds of food to the Sheboygan Salvation Army and Samaritan’s Hand sober house, part of Ludens’ mission to address hunger through the “glory of God.”

Milestones since opening in late April include quickly selling out on opening day and participating in Oostburg’s AugustFest celebration, Ludens said.

“It was just absolutely amazing to see the community support. That really continued for several weeks after that, and really, every time we took the truck out, we had very good turnout,” he said.

Ludens has been supported by his family through this endeavor, including his brother Phil, wife Jennifer and two kids, Michaela and Gabriel. They’ve helped with ordering inventory, taking orders and cooking.

A variety of Heavy Smoker BBQ meat cooks on a smoker.

“None of this would have been possible without God's help and my family’s support. I'm very thankful for both,” Ludens said.

He said next year could bring more menu items like baked potatoes and nachos.

Business at Vene’s Pancake House, 1632 Michigan Ave., has been very good, too, co-owner Alfredo Venegas said.

Since opening earlier this year, the restaurant has added gift certificates, pancake varieties and more monthly specials, some in such popular demand Venegas added them to the main menu, like chilaquiles. Customers have responded positively to Venegas’ fusion of Mexican and American cuisine.

At Vene's Pancake House, Venegas said customers have told him they feel like they’re back home, eating a dish that their mom or grandma would make for them.

“I say, ‘Yeah, of course, because I make it with love and from scratch,” he said with a chuckle.

Venegas shared that meeting customer demand in the small space, which could expand next year, and ensuring ingredients are stocked has been challenging at times. He said he couldn’t find French vanilla creamer for a three-week period.

To manage stress and operations, Venegas has delegated various responsibilities to his wife and co-owner Yanet Venegas and other staff, like managing the dining room and accounting. He had to find a team who could meet his quality standards for presentation and style, too.

About four months ago, Vene’s Pancake House rolled out a free breakfast program for Sheridan Elementary School students who earn a “Student of the Month” recognition, for which they will receive a free breakfast certificate.

“When I see their faces, this is good enough for me,” Venegas said. “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling I do something for the community. And I always like to help the kids.”

A recent success for Venegas was Vene's Pancake House being added to artist Roger Lahm's 2024 visitor guide of local businesses. Venegas said he wanted to be among other businesses in the area and support a local artist.

Heavy Smoker BBQ and Vene’s Pancake House are two of several restaurants added to the local food scene this year. Here’s a recap of some restaurants that opened and closed in 2023.

Several new restaurants experienced early success in 2023

Cereal Milk donuts featured at Sunday Dough as seen, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

A variety of restaurants opened in 2023, including a doughnut bakery, ramen restaurant and boba tea businesses.

Several have seen early growth. Sunday Dough Bakery moved into The Greek Corner space at 1402 S. Eighth St. after the Greek restaurant closed in January. Owner and head baker Laura Andrews started the doughnut shop in December 2022.

Kame Ramen opened in the former Randall’s Frozen Custard building at 3827 Superior Ave. after the custard and burger joint closed in April 2022.

Rolls at Kame Ramen, a new restaurant in the former Randalls building at 3827 Superior Avenue, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Chubby Bunny Boba, a boba tea food truck that opened in the spring, hopes to add a storefront in spring 2024. It offers a variety of food and drinks, like Korean corn dogs and fruit and milk teas. Another boba tea shop called Bestea opened on Michigan Avenue.

Here are some other restaurants that opened this year:

Closures this year include Applebee’s, a Greek restaurant and a bakery

Applebee's on Taylor Drive, as seen, Monday, June 26, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Several restaurants closed this year, too.

Applebee’s on Taylor Drive closed at the beginning of July as a result of ongoing business challenges.

The Greek Corner and Whisk Bakery, 633 N. Eighth St., also closed in January and July, respectively, after about four years of business in the area.

