Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

A number of our favorite gadgets dropped in price this week across the web. Apple's base iPad remains on sale for the best price we've seen it — only $280. Many GPS + Cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 7 are on sale, some for as low as $379. Considering how minor the updates are to the Series 8, it may be worth it to grab a Series 7 while they're deeply discounted instead. Google's Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for $175, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is $50 off its usual price. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

10.2-inch iPad

Apple iPad (2021) review photos

Apple's entry-level iPad has dropped to a new all-time low of $280. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid performance, excellent battery life and improved Center Stage cameras.

Buy iPad at Amazon - $280

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 Product Red

Most 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale, so you can pick one up for as low as $300. While the Series 8 just came out, the differences between last year's Watch and the latest one are slim. If you're willing to skip the Series 8, you can pick up a Watch that has all of the same major features for much less.

Shop Apple Watch Series 7 deals at Amazon

2021 Apple TV HD

Apple TV HD (2021) and Siri remote

Apple's latest HD set-top box is 34 percent off and down to a record low of $99. It may not be the most affordable media player available, but it's the cheapest way to get tvOS into your home, which comes with the ability to play Apple Arcade games on your TV, share content from your iPhone to your TV via AirPlay and more. If you're willing to spend extra, you can still pick up the Apple TV 4K for only $120 at Amazon right now.

Buy Apple TV HD (2021) on Amazon - $99 Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $120

MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

The silver MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of storage is $100 off and down to $1,099 right now, matching a deal we saw last month. We gave the updated laptop a score of 96 for its excellent performance, gorgeous display and. ultra-thin design.

Buy MacBook Air M2 (256GB) at Amazon - $1,099

AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are $120 off and down to $429, which is the cheapest price we've seen them on Amazon. We gave the headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit and strong ANC.

Buy Apple AirPods Max at Amazon - $429

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for a record low of $175. We gave them a score of 87 for their deep, punchy bass, reliable touch controls and solid ANC.

Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon - $175

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,600. The Z Flip 4 also has a discount of $100, so you can pick that one up for as low as $900. Both of these foldables just came out and we gave the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 scores of 86 each.

Shop Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

A black Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on a wrist

Samsung has discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 to $200, which is $50 off its usual price. The differences between the Watch 4 and this year's Galaxy Watch 5 are pretty minimal, so you could save a ton by picking up last year's model. We gave it a score of 85 for its attractive design, comprehensive health tracking capabilities and handy WearOS features.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung - $200

Anker Eufy RoboVacs

Anker Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

Amazon Prime members can save hundreds on Eufy RoboVac robot vacuums right now. The X8 Hybrid mop and vacuum in one is down to $400, or $250 off its normal rate, while the budget-friendly RoboVac 11S is on sale for $140.

Shop Eufy RoboVac sales at Amazon

Samsung T7 Shield

The 1TB model of the Samsung T7 Shield SSD is on sale for $110, which is close to a record-low price. This rugged drive has a tough exterior that can withstand drops from nearly 10 feet, plus an IP65 rating for dust- and water-resistance. It also has the same read/write speeds of the other T7 models and works with a bunch of devices including PC, Mac, Android and even some game consoles.

Buy Samsung T7 Shield at Amazon - $110

Disney+

In honor of Disney+ Day, the House of Mouse has discounted its streaming service to $2 for the first month for new and returning subscribers. That's 75 percent off the normal monthly rate, which is one of the best discounts we've seen even if it only applies to one month of membership. After that first month, your subscription will go back up to $8. You have until September 19th to get this deal.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $2/month

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu's latest promotion knocks $20 off its Live TV subscription service for three months for new and returning customers. That means you'll pay $50 per month for the service instead of the usual $70 for the first three months that you're subscribed. You can take advantage of the offer through October 5th, and with it you get live TV access along with standard Hulu streaming as well as access to Disney+ and ESPN+ libraries.

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV - $50/month

HBO Max

HBO Max has discounted its annual plan, so you can save 30 percent if you sign up and pay for one year upfront. If you can deal with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. to get an ad-free experience, you'll pay $105, which is $45 off the usual rate.

Subscribe to HBO Max

ThermoWorks Warehouse deals

The ThermoWorks Thermapen One thermometer taking the temperature of a piece of meat on a grill.

ThermoWorks has a bunch of warehouse deals available now that are worth considering. The Thermapen is on sale for just over $62, while the cuter, smaller ThermoPop is down to only $21. These are some of our favorite instant-read thermometers, and we like both of them for their attractive yet practical designs and their accurate temperature readings.

Shop ThermoWorks Warehouse deals

