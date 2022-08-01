U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.00
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,754.00
    -71.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,943.50
    -28.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.60
    -8.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.72
    -2.90 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    +0.29 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2800
    -0.9100 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,239.90
    -540.01 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.38
    -18.01 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.29
    +38.86 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $300 at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Senior Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

If you missed last month's sale on the base iPad, you have another opportunity to pick up the tablet for less right now. Amazon knocked $30 off the 64GB, WiFi-only iPad, bringing it back down to a near record low of $300. At the time of writing this, both the silver and space gray models have this discount and you can even save on the 256GB model, too, if you want the extra space. The higher-capacity iPad is $50 off and down to an all-time low of $429.

Buy iPad (64GB) at Amazon - $300 Buy iPad (256GB) at Amazon - $429

We gave the base iPad a score of 86 when it came out last year and have since dubbed it the best budget slab you can get right now. It runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip and the company raised the base amount of storage from 32GB to 64GB when it updated the tablet last year. That means you'll have more space for apps, photos, documents and the like by default, which will be important if you plan on using the tablet for work or for the upcoming school year. Speaking of school, the 10.2-inch iPad works with the first-generation Apple Pencil as well as the company's Smart Keyboard, so it could act as your main digital notebook, too.

While it doesn't have as slick of a design as some of the more expensive iPads, the entry-level model still has a lot going for it. Aside from solid performance, it has a 2,160 x 1,620 resolution Retina touchscreen with True Tone technology, a physical Home button with TouchID, an 8-megapixel rear camera and an updated 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage, which will keep you in the middle of the frame when you're on FaceTime calls. We also appreciate the iPad's solid battery life — while apple promises up to 10 hours of life, we were able to eek roughly 14 hours out of it in our testing.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Tether will support ETH 2.0 amid speculations of Merge delay

    Bitfinex and Tether’s chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino said on Sunday that Tether plans to support ETH 2.0, amid widespread speculations that the Merge may get delayed yet again. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts While the Merge has been delayed multiple times, developers said it […]

  • Apple TV+ 'never' set out to win streaming, still 'limited' versus Netflix: Analyst

    Here's why Apple TV+ is still trailing behind the competition, according to one analyst.

  • The Most-Downloaded Finance App Worldwide in 2022 Might Surprise You

    When it comes to personal finance apps, there's debate about whether the app from PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is better than Cash App from Block (NYSE: SQ) or vice versa. Third-party analytics company Apptopia recently released a list of the top finance and banking apps by downloads in the first half of 2022. At the top of the list was PayPal, with 49 million downloads.

  • Apple iPhone maker’s founder distances himself from crypto fraudsters using his image

    Terry Gou, founder of Apple iPhone maker Foxconn, Saturday said that fraudsters have been using his images to promote cryptocurrency scams and that he has never invested in the crypto industry. See related article: Foxconn pledges to boost metaverse development this year Fast facts In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Taiwanese mogul said through […]

  • Apple's App Store homepage will soon feature ads

    Apple has famously bragged that it will never invade your privacy to serve ads, but it does have an ad business on its App Store and elsewhere.

  • TikTok is launching a whole new app, new trademark suggests

    The new app could considate TikTok’s already considerable power in the music industry

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Samsung's 'Repair Mode' keeps your data hidden from technicians

    But it's only available for the Galaxy S21 phones in Korea for now.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Key Index Turns Positive In July

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    End the weekend with major savings thanks to the best Amazon deals on Acer laptops, Apple earbuds, Adidas backpacks and more.

  • Perkin Elmer to raise $2.45 billion in cash by selling Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses

    Shares of PerkinElmer Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the disease diagnosis company announced an agreement to sell its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses for $2.45 billion in cash to private-equity firm New Mountain Capital. As part of the deal, PerkinElmer will receive $2.30 billion at closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, and $150 million will be payable contingent on exit valuation. "Following the close of the transaction, we will be

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?In the $6.6 trillion exchange-traded fund arena, three dividend-focused ETFs rank among the

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • Huobi Group registered as digital currency exchange provider in Australia

    Huobi Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset service providers, has completed its registration as a digital currency exchange provider with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis ...

  • Sterling Seen as Indifferent to UK Leadership Race

    Sterling is seemingly indifferent to the rising prospect of Liz Truss becoming the next U.K. prime minister, RBC Capital Markets said.

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands

    Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds ...

  • Global Payments to buy EVO Payments for $4 billion

    Global Payments Inc. announced Monday that its plans to acquire EVO Payments Inc. for $34 a share in an all-cash deal that values EVO at $4.0 billion. Global Payments expects that the merger with EVO, which offers payment-technology and acquiring services, will expand its international footprint into new markets while giving it additional scale in existing markets. "The acquisition of EVO is highly complementary to our technology-enabled strategy and provides meaningful opportunities to increase

  • Dow Jones Futures Dip As Boeing Surges; Chinese EV Stocks Rise On Deliveries

    Dow Jones futures fell Monday, as Boeing surged on 787 Dreamliner news. Chinese EV stocks rose on July deliveries.