U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.75
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,373.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,588.75
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.71
    +1.06 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    +0.42 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1460
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,049.47
    +687.52 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,243.76
    +32.41 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,821.13
    +83.83 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Apple's 128GB 10.2-inch iPad is back to an all-time low at Best Buy

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

If you failed to get the latest 10-inch iPad for the lowest price we've seen it last holiday season, you may want to check out the tablet on Best Buy. The 128GB WiFi model of the 10-inch tablet is back to $380 on the website, $50 less than its original price of $430. Best Buy sold the device for the same price in December, along with the 32GB model for $300. Since the discounted price makes the gap between the two relatively smaller compared to their original $100 difference, the deal makes the 128GB model a much appealing choice, especially if you're looking to download songs and videos on the tablet and need a much larger storage space. 

Buy 128GB 10.2-inch Apple iPad at Best Buy - $380

While the latest 10-inch iPad retained most of the 2019 iPad's design, we found that it was slightly better in some important respects and gave it a score of 85 in our review. The tablet has a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset, which has a six-core CPU and also powered the company's 2018 flagship phones. Its official battery life rating is 10 hours, but we found that it could last for up 10 11.5 hours. 

We also loved the improvements iPadOS 14 brought to the tablet, including a cleaner interface with a search function that runs almost exactly the way Mac's Spotlight does. Further, the new OS gives you new ways to use the Apple Pencil. The Scribble feature allows you to write in any text field, including the URL bar, while the Notes app can now constantly process what you write as soon as you write it with the stylus. 

The 128GB 10-inch iPad is out of stock on Amazon at the moment, while the 32GB model won't be in stock until mid—May. If you don't mind a smaller storage space, the 32GB version is still listed for $300 at both Amazon and Best Buy, but as we mentioned in our review, iPadOS 14 alone occupies over 6GB of space. 

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Pixel 5 April update appears to boost GPU performance

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • Supreme Court vacates ruling that prevented Trump from blocking Twitter critics

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

  • Theragun's pricey massage gun delivers on its muscle recovery promise

    The Theragun Elite is a percussive therapy massage gun that helped my sore muscles recover from workouts and alleviate aches and pains.

  • The new season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' debuts later this year

    'Star Trek: Discovery' season four will debut later this year on Paramount+.

  • It’s time to spring clean your slow computer. 6 things you can do right now

    After months of using our computers for work, school, streaming, and social media, it’s likely our systems are moving slower than a toddler at bedtime.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

    This week Netflix premieres a new superhero flick with Melissa McCarthy and a Dolly Parton tribute.

  • Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in Oracle copyright case

    Today, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in the company's long-running legal battle against Oracle.

  • Google opens up the Play Store to more Android Auto apps

    Android Auto users will soon see a greater variety of navigation, parking and charging apps on the Play Store.

  • Sony's LED Bravia TVs with 'cognitive intelligence' start at $1,299

    Sony has unveiled its first LED models with the Cognitive Processor XR that are more reasonably priced than the OLED models.

  • Season two of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' hits Paramount+ on August 12th

    Animated comedy 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' gets a second season on Paramount+ this summer.

  • Samsung's Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro come in a snapback-shaped case

    Samsung is doing some co-branding with Adidas as a way to create some buzz around its wireless earbud products, while buffing up its eco-friendly bonafides.

  • Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th

    Pour one out for one of the web's oldest Q&A websites.

  • Oil rebounds on robust economic data

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by strong economic data from China and the United States, recouping some of the losses from the previous session due to rising OPEC+ supply and infections in India and parts of Europe. "The current situation is fragile, therefore re-visiting the recent highs (of oil prices)... is not imminent," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga. Market sentiment was buoyed as March data showed U.S. services activity hit a record high.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • Enbridge to Biden: Lake Michigan Pipeline Tunnel Fits U.S. Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc. wants to show the Joe Biden administration that the tunnel the Canadian company is building for its oil pipeline under Lake Michigan is exactly what the U.S. president’s plan for better infrastructure is all about.The tunnel project for the company’s Line 5, opposed by Michigan Governor and Biden ally Gretchen Whitmer, is the kind of upgrade that will make a crucial piece of infrastructure safer, Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said in an interview. The Calgary-based pipeline giant is engaging with the Biden administration to get that message across, he said.“Under the theme of ‘Build Back Better’ that the president has been talking about, it fits exactly,” Al Monaco said. “That’s what we are doing: We are modernizing an existing piece of infrastructure with a tunnel that reduces the risk to as close to zero as humanly possible, and we are doing it on our dime.”Enbridge is fighting Whitmer’s move last November to revoke an easement that permitted the pipeline to cross the lake bed, a decision that could force the system to shutdown by May. Meanwhile, Enbridge is pushing ahead with the tunnel project approved by Whitmer’s predecessor.Line 5 crosses the Straits of Mackinac between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and supplies light oil and fuel to refineries and consumers in the U.S. Midwest and Canada.While the new U.S. president is aggressively seeking to promote spending on infrastructure, he has also canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried Canadian oil sands crude from Alberta into the U.S.Al Monaco argues that blocking the existing Line 5 would trigger a crisis given its importance to Midwest refineries. The tunnel addresses concerns about potential oil spills into the water posed by ship anchors, for instance. A court-ordered mediation is scheduled to start on April 16.“It doesn’t make much sense to create a crisis when we have a solution there in the tunnel,” he said. “Protecting the Great Lakes is exactly what we’re doing.”Another project that Monaco says fits well with Biden’s goals is its Line 3. Enbridge is currently building a replacement to the aging cross-border pipeline with a new one that can pump increased volumes of Canadian crude into the U.S. Construction of the project in the U.S. only began in December after years of regulatory and legal delays. Protesters, including some indigenous groups, have regularly tried to disrupt construction, but Enbridge plans to finish the line on schedule, by year end. Horizontal directional drilling planned for the summer and eight pump stations are “on track,” he said.Canadian oil sands producers have struggled for years with a shortage of export pipelines, a situation that’s depressed prices for local crude oil. Projects to build new pipelines have faced environmental opposition and delays. But new pipelines such as the Line 3 replacement are being built, and large new project’s aren’t going to be needed, Monaco said.“We are going to see fewer projects generally in the next two to three years,” he said. “That’s less about opposition in my view and more about the fundamentals of energy. We’ve gone through a massive build in pipelines across North America, and so I think we’ve got enough capacity to keep us going for a while.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.