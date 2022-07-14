Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off right now

If you've already decided you want to go big on your next laptop, consider the 16-inch MacBook Pro. We gave it a score of 92 in our review, and we didn't find too much to knock it for. However, it's pretty pricey with its $2,499 starting price. But right now you can pick it up for $250 less at Amazon as the online retailer has knocked the price of the 512GB version down to $2,249. That's the best price we've seen it, and you can get the discount on their the silver or space gray model.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $2,249

Unlike many of Apple's other notebooks, the 16-inch MacBook Pro was redesigned a bit to make it more of a power user's machine. It has a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that's only interrupted by a top notch that houses the 1080p webcam. The TouchBar is gone but Apple's Magic Keyboard remains a dream to type on, and the trackpad is wonderful to use as well. But arguably most importantly, the sides of the MacBook Pro now have a bunch of ports that have been missing from the notebook for a long time. It has three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connections, a full-sized HDMI port, and SD card reader, a headphone jack and a MagSafe power connector — all of that's to say that you won't be living as much of the dongle life as you might have been before, although you might still need a USB-A adapter every now and then.

The base model that's on sale runs on Apple's M1 Pro chipset, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and it comes in at fairly hefty 4.7 pounds. While it's not the most portable machine (we recommend going for the 14-inch version if that's a priority for you), it's certainly a powerhouse when it comes to performance. In our benchmark testing, the Pro blew most comparable Windows machines out of the water and did so while maintaining a strong battery life. The 16-inch Pro lasted about 16.5 hours during our battery tests, and it's worth noting that we didn't see a performance dip while running on battery power alone.

Ultimately, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is best for audio and video producers or others in creative fields who want the maximum amount of screen space possible along with some of the best performance you'll find on a laptop today. Yes, it remains pricey even when on sale, but it's a much better buy when you can grab it for $250 less than usual.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.