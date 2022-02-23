Apple's 2021 iPad mini drops to $459 at Amazon

If you know a small tablet will fit into your life easily, chances are you've considered the iPad mini in the past. Now, you can grab the latest model for $40 less at Amazon, which has the 64GB space gray model for $459. Unfortunately, that's the only color at that price right now — the 64GB starlight model is $25 off and down to $474, while the purple and pink models are hovering around $489-$499. Discounts like these typically don't stick around very long, so we recommend grabbing the mini soon if you've had your eye on it.

Buy iPad mini (64GB, space gray) at Amazon - $459

The iPad mini may be small, but it packs a lot of power. It's even more capable than the base iPad with its A15 Bionic chip and Neural Engine, 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity and USB-C port for charging. Apple totally redesigned the mini this time around, making it look like a smaller version of the iPad Air. It has an 8.3-inch 2,266 x 1,488 resolution Liquid Retina screen that's almost edge-to-edge, flat edges and a fingerprint-toting power button. Not only does the new mini feel more modern than ever before, but it also handled everything we threw at it, including light gaming, online shopping, video streaming, FaceTime calls and note-taking with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

FaceTime calls are even better on the small tablet, too, thanks to the Center Stage feature on the front-facing camera. It automatically pans and zooms to keep you in the middle of the frame even while you're moving around and chatting at the same time. As far as battery life goes, the iPad mini lasted about 12 hours on a single charge in our testing, which is two hours longer than Apple's estimate. Admittedly, an 8-inch tablet won't work for everyone, but those who know that the e-reader-sized device is exactly what they're looking should consider grabbing one in Amazon's latest sale.

