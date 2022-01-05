Apple's 24-inch iMac M1 is cheaper than ever on Amazon right now

Those looking to add a speedy desktop to their household, or upgrade from an old machine, should consider Apple's latest iMac. The sleek machine earned a score of 89 from us thanks in part to its fast performance and updated design, and now you can pick up the silver model for less at Amazon. The 24-inch iMac M1 with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is down to $1,249, or $50 off its normal price. Only the silver model is this low right now, and the last time it saw a similar discount was back in July of last year.

Buy 24-inch iMac M1 at Amazon - $1,249

Apple's M1 chipset powers the latest iMacs, delivering noticeable performance improvements over previous models. The desktop can handle video editing, spreadsheet work and even Apple Arcade gaming without breaking a sweat, and wakes almost instantaneously from sleeping and only takes around 25 seconds to boot in a cold start. It also has a stunning 4.5K Retina Display that can show over one billion colors and reach up to 500 nits of brightness, so everything from photos to videos pops on this screen. Plus, the under-10-pound iMac is pretty easy to move around, so while you may just want to park it in one room of your home, you can move it when necessary without much effort.

Our biggest gripes with the iMac are its lack of vertical screen adjustment and its USB-C only port array. The base model, which is the one on sale, only has two USB-C ports — and you'll have to spring for the $1,499 8-core GPU version in order to get two more. That means that you'll most certainly be living the dongle life if you invest in this laptop, and that's an inconvenience that might be too much for some. You do get the color-matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with this desktop, though, and while there are more comfortable combos out there, they will work just fine for most people.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.