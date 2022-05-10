Apple's 24-inch iMac M1 is up to $200 off at Amazon

The latest 24-inch iMacs can not only add a speedy desktop to your home, but also a pop of color as well. A couple of those vibrant color options are $150 off right now at Amazon, bringing the desktop down to the best price we've seen. Both the pink and blue iMacs with an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are down to $1,150. For the pink model, you'll see the full discount at checkout once the additional $100 coupon is applied, but the blue model is already listed at $1,150. And if you'd rather get the upgraded model with an 8-core GPU and 512GB of storage, the same color options are down to $1,500, which is $200 off and another record low.

Buy 24-inch iMac (256GB) at Amazon - $1,150 Buy 24-inch iMac (512GB) at Amazon - $1,500

These iMacs make a bold statement in both style and performance. Apple's M1 chipset provides a noticeable performance boost when compared to previous models, allowing the new desktops can handle everything from spreadsheet work to video editing to Apple Arcade gaming. We also love its 4.5K Retina Display with a 500-nit peak brightness because it makes photos and videos pop. Not only did Apple redesign the iMac to come in multiple fun colors, but the company also made it much thinner and lighter than before, too. Coming in at under 10 pounds, the iMac is pretty easy to move from room to room if need be.

The 24-inch iMac is a solid choice if you want an all-in-one machine that the whole family can use. There are a few drawbacks, of course, namely its lack of vertical screen adjustment and its reliance on two USB-C ports only. If you get the 8-core GPU model, you'll get two additional USB-C ports as well, but that still means you'll need a few adapters and dongles to use all of the accessories you may already have. At least all of these iMacs come with a color-matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard, so you'll be able to use those peripherals immediately.

