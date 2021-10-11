Apple's AirPods Max headphones are $100 off at Amazon

With excellent sound, solid ANC and good battery life, Apple's AirPods Max headphones have a lot going for them. If you've been eyeing a pair but find the $549 price hard to swallow, take note. Amazon is now selling the AirPods Max in all colors for $100 off at $449, the cheapest price we've seen on the site.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449

The AirPods Max made our latest list of favorite headphones, thanks to their high sound quality, effective noise-cancellation and reliable controls. They have an eye-catching design, and despite being slightly heavier than Sony’s WH-1000XM4 cans, they're comfortable to wear thanks to the breathable mesh fabric and large ear cups. They have a rotating crown to control sound that's easy to use, once you get the hang of it.

They have more natural sound than other headphones we've tried, with bass that's prominent but not overpowering. The ANC on Sony's WH-1000XM4 model is slightly more effective, but the AirPods Max are close, blocking out most environmental noise. Like other AirPods models, the Transparency Mode lets you quickly disable ANC and join conversations. One of the main drawbacks is a lack of lossless audio support, but they do work with with Dolby Atmos spatial audio on most Apple devices.

In fact, the AirPods Max really shine if you're in the Apple ecosystem. With its H1 chip, it'll quickly pair with and switch between an iPhone and a Mac, for example — letting you quickly go from taking a call to editing video. The regular price of $549 is a lot to pay for that convenience, however, so Amazon's $100 discount presents a good opportunity to pick up a pair.