Apple's AirPods Pro drop to $170 for Prime Day

The AirPods Pro remain Apple's best sounding wireless earbuds, but they're also the priciest, too. Amazon Prime Day deals have knocked the earbuds down to a more manageable $170, which is $80 off their normal price and close to their all-time low. If you're on a tighter budget, you can pick up the 2nd-gen AirPods instead while they're on sale for $90.

Even though the AirPods Pro are nearly three years old at this point, we still recommend them for Apple diehards who want the best sound quality possible along with conveniences offered by the H1 chipset. audio quality is stellar and it's only enhanced by the buds' strong ANC, which does a good job of blocking out surrounding noises. We also like that you can hop in and out of Transparency Mode when necessary, so you never miss an important conversation happening around you.

The AirPods Pro have a more comfortable design than regular AirPods, too, thanks to their interchangeable ear tips. They're also IPX4 water resistant, so they'll withstand your toughest, sweatiest workouts. Inside is Apple's H1 chipset, which enables things like hands-free Siri access and quick pairing and switching between Apple devices. The H1 chip is one of the biggest selling points for any pair of AirPods because it helps them work seamlessly with things like iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple gadgets. Another big perk to the AirPods Pro is that they now come with a MagSafe charging case, so you can wirelessly power them up using any compatible magnetic power accessory.

If you're willing to pass on features like ANC, you can save some money and opt for the 2nd-generation AirPods. They're just about the cheapest they've ever been at $90, and those who liked the fit of Apple's old-school EarPods will enjoy the design of these buds. Sound quality is decent and we liked their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

