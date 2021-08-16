U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,336.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.25
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.60
    -10.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.66 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.81
    +1.22 (+7.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3860
    -0.1840 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,215.15
    +1,273.35 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.64
    +73.15 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.37
    -64.34 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Apple's AirPods Pro fall back to $180

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $180, their best deal barring Black Friday lows. That's $70 off the normal price of the popular wireless earbuds, which remain our top pick for iOS users. The Amazon deal currently lists the Pro for $190, but an extra $10 discount is automatically applied at checkout. We gave Apple's high-end earbuds an excellent 87 review score with praise for their improved audio, comfortable fit and IPX4 water resistance.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $180

They essentially offer several upgrades over the standard $150 AirPods, hence the higher price tag. Chiefly, the Pro deliver superior sound thanks to their active noise cancelation and support for spatial audio. Apple even claims the buds can customize your listening experience by using Adaptive EQ to tune music to the shape of your ear. 

They look different to the AirPods, too. The Pro have shorter stems and are a bit wider, making for a more crowdpleasing design. While the addition of silicone ear tips in different sizes results in a more comfortable fit compared to the regular AirPods. They're also better gym buddies courtesy of their sweat and water resistance.

Seeing as the Pro dropped in 2019, you may be wondering about new upgrades. Rumors indicate that new AirPods could be imminent this holiday season. Reports also claim that the next AirPods Pro will focus on fitness tracking. Of course, none of that matters if you want to upgrade right away. In which case, you can't go wrong with the current Pros, especially if you're an iPhone owner. The lower price is the icing on the cake.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Indian bike taxi service Rapido raises $52 million

    Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator in India, said on Monday it has raised $52 million in a new financing round as the six-year-old startup looks to find space in a category dominated by Ola and Uber in the South Asian market. The six-year-old startup’s new funding -- Series C -- was financed by Shell Ventures, Yamaha, Kunal Shah of CRED, Amarjit Singh Batra of Spotify India, and Positive Moves Consulting. Existing investors Pawan Munjal of Hero Group, Westbridge, Nexus Venture Partners and Everblue Management also participated in the round, which brings its to-date raise to over $130 million.

  • Former Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. fears for women’s rights as Taliban takes over: 'I feel hopeless'

    “Women’s empowerment was the most real and tangible achievement of the international community's intervention over the past 20 years and yet, unfortunately, also the most vulnerable one.”

  • Man stabbed at Los Angeles anti-vax rally

    Victim attacked during clash between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counter protesters

  • 3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda

    Three tropical systems were churning early Monday in the Atlantic basin and threatening to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Caribbean islands including earthquake-damaged Haiti, and the island territory of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Fred was located in the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall by Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning were in effect for coastal areas.

  • Zambia election: Hakainde Hichilema beats President Edgar Lungu

    Hakainde Hichilema wins a landslide victory over incumbent Edgar Lungu, in his sixth presidential run.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 16th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would support further gains following last week’s rally.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 16th, 2021

    After a bullish week for the majors, it was a bullish start. A Bitcoin return to $48,000 levels would be needed, however, to maintain the upward momentum.

  • Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

    Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12. What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on report

  • Should You Invest in Cardano?

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a cryptocurrency that rapidly gained traction after its launch on Sept. 27, 2017. Since then, the token has returned a stunning 7,080% to investors, far outpacing Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) 910% gain during the same period. As a result, Cardano is among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a fully diluted market value of about $84 billion.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • T-Mobile Investigates Massive Data Breach Affecting Up To 100M Customers

    T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is investigating an online forum post that claims the personal data of over 100 million users have been compromised, Vice reports. A hacker claims to have gained access to the T-Mobile servers obtaining data, including social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information. The hacker is asking for 6 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social securit

  • T-Mobile investigates claims of giant customer data breach

    T-Mobile is looking into a data breach that might have compromised sensitive data for over 100 million customers.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 15th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, Dogecoin has been on the move once more this morning. A break through to $0.31 levels would bring $0.33 levels into play.

  • Is the Canon RF 70-135mm F2 L Lens Still Coming? We Hope So!

    Last year, we reported on the possibility of the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L lens hitting the market. When we discussed it, there was a lot of excitement. Canon has arguably been the innovation leader with lenses. And the Canon RF 70-135mm f2 L would sit alongside the Canon RF 28-70mm f2 L lens. Constant aperture F2 lenses are hard to come by, especially ones that are actually useful. The 28-70mm f2 launched with the Canon EOS R., And I didn't think it was real at the time. But then I saw, used, and

  • Google might unveil the Pixel 5a on August 17th

    A parts leak appears to show the Google Pixel 5a in real life, alongside talk of an August 17th announcement.

  • Valve Patched A Steam Exploit That Let Users Add Unlimited Funds To Steam Wallets

    A security researcher on Hackerone recently submitted an exploit that could be used on Steam to gain unlimited funds. The exploit has since been patched by Valve and the company awarded the user who discovered this exploit $7500.

  • T-Mobile investigating claims details of 100m users were hacked

    T-Mobile is investigating allegations on an underground forum that the personal data of over 100m users was being sold in exchange for Bitcoin.

  • Forget overpriced Apple accessories! This iPad bundle is packed with goodies—and it's nearly 50 percent off

    Extras abound...we're talking Bluetooth headphones, a Bluetooth keyboard, wired earbuds, a neoprene sleeve, a tablet stand, a stylus, a cleaning cloth, and more!

  • The Economics of Gaming Consoles (SNE, MSFT)

    Margin levels for both gaming consoles and games collectively is a central component for gaming business management and analysis.