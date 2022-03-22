Apple's AirTag 4-pack falls to $89

Apple's AirTags don't go on sale often, but we're now seeing a solid deal from two separate retailers. You can pick up a four-pack at Amazon and Best Buy for $89, just a dollar higher than the best deal we've seen so far. The offer helps if you have multiple items you want to track, and unlike with the previous Woot deal, both companies have generous return policies.

Buy Apple AirTag 4-pack at Amazon - $89 Buy Apple AirTag 4-pack at Best Buy - $89

If you're in Apple's ecosystem, AirTags give you some big advantages over rival trackers from Tile and others. The ultra-wideband functionality offers precise tracking with iPhone 11 (and up) devices when you get close, so you can tell whether your missing object is under a couch cushion or behind a chair, for example. Meanwhile, the AirTag network enabled by al Apple device users allows you to find a missing bag that might be a longer distance away.

The coin-sized design is nice and simple and you'll get a seamless experience thanks to the Find My App. You can also force the AirTag to emit a chime to help you more easily locate your item if you're close to it. However, it doesn't have a built-in keyring like rival devices, so you'll need to buy additional accessories like the $35 leather keyring.

The main drawback is that it only works with Apple devices, so Android users will have to look elsewhere, and battery life is also limited. Still, if you're in Apple's ecosystem, you can now pick one up for an extra discount with no worries about returns or the warranty.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.