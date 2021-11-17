U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Apple's AirTag 4-pack falls to $88 at Woot

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

If you're looking to pick up multiple Apple AirTags, now might be a good time. Amazon-owned Woot is offering a rare deal on a four-pack of the item trackers, selling them for $93, plus an additional $5 off for Amazon Prime members. That takes them down to $88, or just $22 per tag — a tempting offer if you have multiple items to keep safe. Just remember that Woot's return policy is stricter than Amazon's.

Buy Apple Airtag 4-pack at Woot - $88

Airtags offer several advantages over Tile and other rival trackers, provided you're in Apple's ecosystem. Setup is relatively fast, and the ultra-wideband functionality delivers precision tracking with iPhone 11 and newer devices when you get close — useful for searching in a cluttered room. It's also good over long distances if you lose a bag or wallet, thanks to the AirTag network enabled by all Apple device users. 

As mentioned, AirTags only work with Apple devices, so Android users should look for something else. Battery life is limited, and you'll need to buy an additional accessory to attach them to a bag or keychain. If you're in Apple's ecosystem and want some extra piece of mind with certain items, though, you can now pick them up at a discount — just remember to sign in with the Amazon button to get that extra $5 off. 

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

