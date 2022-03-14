Apple's AirPods Max are back on sale for $449

If you missed the sale last month, you have another opportunity to get Apple's AirPods Max for $100 less than usual. The green models are back on sale for $449, which is only $20 more than their record low. While still on the high end, a $100 discount isn't anything to scoff at — especially if you want a pair of headphones that will work seamlessly with the rest of your Apple devices.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449

It goes without saying that AirPods Max are really only a viable option for those that live in the Apple ecosystem, as you'll lose some of their key features if you're using them with an Android or Windows device. They have excellent sound quality with Adaptive EQ and spatial audio support, plus solid ANC that blocks out most surrounding noise. Onboard controls are reliable as well — there's a rotating crown that adjusts the volume, and a button dedicated to switching between ANC and Transparency mode.

The AirPods Max have Apple's H1 chip inside, which allows them to pair and switch between Apple devices easily, and enables things like hands-free Siri access. These will be some of the most convenient cans to get if you often go from listening to music on your Mac to taking calls from your iPhone. While there are comparable headphones out there for less — like Sony's WH-1000XM4 — the AirPods Max will be most enticing for those who already have a lot of Apple products and want the best sound headphones possible that also integrate seamlessly with the rest of their setup.

