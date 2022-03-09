Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $180

If you're on the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, Woot's latest electronics garage sale has a couple of compelling offers right now. The site knocked Apple's AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case down to $180 — not a record low, but a decent sale for this time of year — and discounted Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro to their record low of $105. As usual, be sure to check out Woot's return policy before making a purchase. Woot may be owned by Amazon, but it has a much different return policy than the online retail giant.

Buy AirPods Pro at Woot - $180 Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Woot - $105

These are solid options for iPhone and Android users, respectively. The AirPods Pro remain Apple's best sounding earbuds, and chances are they'll fit your ears better than standard AirPods thanks to their interchangeable ear tips. We were impressed by the clarity in the sound quality, which can be attributed in part to Apple's Adaptive EQ feature, which automatically tunes more low- and mid-range frequencies to each user's ear. Active noise cancellation does a good job of blocking out environmental noise, and Transparency mode makes it easy to jump in and out of conversations when necessary. Battery life is decent, too: you can expect up to five hours of listening time and up to 24 hours total when you employ its charging case in between sessions.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are a good alternative to the AirPods Pro for Android users. We gave them a score of 85 when they came out last year and called them the company's best sounding earbuds yet. They have a wider audio range than previous models along with solid active noise cancellation and improved calling features with three microphones and Wind Shield technology. We also liked their comfortable fit, five-hour battery life, wireless charging case and their IPX7-rated design, which should allow them to withstand sweaty workouts and accidental dunks in water.

