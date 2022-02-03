U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.25
    -48.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,423.00
    -69.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,786.25
    -328.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.70
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    -0.89 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.33 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8020
    +0.0360 (+2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    22.93
    +0.97 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8470
    +0.3970 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,578.82
    -1,907.79 (-4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.47
    -46.00 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.56
    -9.44 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $180 today only

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Billy Steele / Engadget

The AirPods Pro may not have received the major update that the standard earbuds did last year, but they're still the model with the best sound quality. Plus, they now come with a MagSafe charging case, which is a great perk. Today only, you can grab a pair of AirPods Pro for $180, or 28 percent off their normal price. While not the all-time low we saw last Black Friday ($159), it's still a good deal for this time of year — and lower than Amazon's current going rate of $197.

Buy AirPods Pro at Woot - $180

You probably know the deal about AirPods Pro by now, but in case you need a refresher: these earbuds have a more comfortable design thanks to their interchangeable tips and the sound quality is much better than other Apple earbuds. They have a built-in amplifier and support Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes frequencies to each user's ear. Their active noise cancellation does a good job of blocking out most surrounding noises and you can use Transparency mode to jump in and out of conversations when necessary. We also like that audio automatically pauses when you take one of the buds out of your ear, so you won't miss a beat.

And like other Apple earbuds, the AirPods Pro have the H1 chip inside, which enables things like hands-free Siri access and quick pairing. If you use a lot of Apple devices, the AirPods Pro will also automatically switch to the gadget you're currently using — that means you can take a call from your iPhone and go back to listening to music from your Mac seamlessly. You can expect the Pros to last about five hours before needing a recharge, and their MagSafe case lets you use magnetic wireless chargers to power them up.

They may not be as cheap as they were on Black Friday, but those deep discounts are hard to come by outside of the holiday shopping season. Woot's one-day sale is a good one to consider if you've had your eye on the Pros for a while. Just remember to check out the site's return policy, as it differs greatly from that of its parent company, Amazon.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft?

    One of the biggest winners has been Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), up 374% over the past five years, nearly quadrupling the return of the S&P 500. Microsoft has proved itself a safe and durable grower, and perhaps the best tech stock to own for older investors and those near retirement. It wasn't that long ago that Microsoft was thought of as a relic of the 1980s.

  • Solana's SOL Tumbles 10% After $326M Wormhole Exploit

    An exploit on Wormhole, a bridge between solana and ethereum blockchain, caused losses for SOL traders.

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Elon Musk and Dogecoin Earns Litecoin Creator Praise

    Litecoin’s Charlie Lee says he is focused on how the project’s tech work and not the price performance of the asset.

  • Long-Term Buyers Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Drop to $33K

    A metric tracking long-term holders suggests that investors have continued to accumulate the asset despite a recent fall in prices.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It

  • Cardano Reports January Data and Proposes a Network Update

    Over the past month, active wallets increased by 12.24%, and Cardano’s update proposal marks the start of its new scaling phase.

  • Exclusive-iPhone flaw exploited by second Israeli spy firm-sources

    A flaw in Apple's software exploited by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group to break into iPhones in 2021 was simultaneously abused by a competing company, according to five people familiar with the matter. QuaDream, the sources said, is a smaller and lower profile Israeli firm that also develops smartphone hacking tools intended for government clients. The two rival businesses gained the same ability last year to remotely break into iPhones, according to the five sources, meaning that both firms could compromise Apple phones without an owner needing to open a malicious link.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Sony Drops After Disappointing PlayStation Sales and Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. fell as much as 8.6% in Tokyo on Thursday after cutting its PlayStation 5 sales forecast and announcing weaker-than-expected results from its gaming division over the holiday period.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Faceboo

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • 4 Altcoins to Watch Closely in February

    The cryptocurrency market got off to a rough start in 2022, with the total market cap dropping almost 50% from its November all-time highs. Many people are wondering if Bitcoin (BTC) has finally bottomed out. Market leader Bitcoin has an outsized impact on the rest of the market.

  • YouTube adds easy-to-access controls to its video player on iOS and Android

    YouTube has started rolling out a redesigned interface for mobile that includes quick access to Like buttons and other controls.

  • Abundant’s new owner looks to revive the apple-picking robot through equity crowdfunding

    Last summer, Hayward-based Abundant Robotics abruptly closed up shop. Clearly Wavemaker Labs saw potential in the firm’s apple-picking technology. In October, the investment firm involved in robotics startups like Miso and Future Acres purchased Abundant’s IP.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.