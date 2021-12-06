Apple's AirPods Pro drop back down to $170 on Amazon

The AirPods Pro remain the best sounding of Apple's earbuds and a good gift idea for the iPhone user in your life. If you missed them during the Black Friday sale rush, you have another opportunity to grab them on a good deal. Amazon has the earbuds for $170, or roughly $80 off their normal price. That's not the lowest we've seen them — they hit $159 on Black Friday proper — but it is one of the better prices of the season. Also, you can still get these before the holidays because, at the time of publishing this, Amazon estimates delivery by December 18.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $170

These buds earned a score of 87 from us for their better fitting design, good audio quality and strong active noise cancellation. Their interchangeable ear tips give you more control over how they fit in your ears and they're IPX4-rated, so they'll survive even your sweatiest workouts. You'll be able to block out a significant amount of environmental noise with ANC enabled, and Transparency mode lets you easily jump in an out of conversations that you need to hear.

But the advantage that the Pros have over other earbuds, even some of our favorites like Sony's WF-1000XM4, is the H1 chip inside that allow them to pair with iOS devices easily as well as switch between them depending on what you're doing. That means you can go from taking a call on your iPhone to listening to music on your MacBook without any hiccups. The chip also enables features like hands-free Siri access, too.

While the earbuds themselves haven't really changed since launch, the "new" AirPods Pro have a MagSafe case. They were capable of wireless charging before, but now you can use them with any magnetic chargers you may have that also work with the latest iPhones. Overall, the Pros remain a solid choice if you or someone you love needs a convenient pair of all-purpose wireless earbuds that have extra perks for iPhone users.

