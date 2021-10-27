U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,578.40
    +3.61 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,786.38
    +29.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,281.96
    +46.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.03
    -1.62 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0530 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.5190 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,004.84
    -3,485.14 (-5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.37
    -88.78 (-5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.23
    -13.39 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Apple announces new climate initiatives ahead of the COP26 climate conference

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Apple has announced that it's "more than doubled" the number of suppliers committed to using clean energy and unveiled new measures toward its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. It's unveiling the initiatives ahead of COP26, the upcoming UN conference that many observers feel will not produce the breakthroughs needed to achieve aims set at the Paris climate accord.

As part of its 2020 environmental progress report, Apple said that its products and supply chain would be carbon neutral by 2030. That includes not just Apple itself, but 175 supplies that also need to transition to renewable energy, it wrote today. When that happens, "the company and its suppliers will bring online more than 9 gigawatts of clean power around the world," avoiding over 18 million metric tons of CO2e annually, Apple wrote. 

In total, 175 Apple suppliers will transition to using renewable energy, and the company and its suppliers will bring online more than 9 gigawatts of clean power around the world. These actions will avoid over 18 million metric tons of CO2e annually — the equivalent of taking over 4 million cars off the road each year.

Apple noted that 19 suppliers in Europe are now part of its Clean Energy Program, including Solvay and STMicroelectronics. It has 50 more in China, along with 31 in Japan and South Korea, including SK Hynix, "one of the first Korean suppliers to participate." Its also creating "new pathways" for recycled materials, including recycled sources of gold, cobalt, aluminum and rare earth elements. 

Apple also added 10 new projects for its "Power for Impact" initiative designed to bring clean energy solutions to communities around the world, particularly in under-resourced communities. That includes a project with six Sioux tribes in the US to finance, develop, build and operating power generation facilities, along with renewable energy projects in South Africa, the Philippines, Columbia, Israel and elsewhere.

While Apple appears to be making good on its promise to deliver products built with 100 percent clean energy, it continues to take heat over e-waste and related right to repair issues. Many of its products are difficult and expensive to repair, meaning that they either end up as e-waste or recycled toward new products. Both of those things use energy, clean or otherwise, that wouldn't be consumed if the product was simply fixed.

Recently, President Biden ordered the FTC to draft right to repair legislation, and Europe announced that it would take measures forcing phone manufacturers to use USB-C — both rules that seem to primarily target Apple. 

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Australian iron ore baron bets big on global green revolution

    Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest wants to turn his company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, into the world's biggest green energy group, but critics say his targets are a stretch even for a man who built the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer from scratch in just over a decade. Forrest has spent the global pandemic crisscrossing the globe, announcing a string of green energy projects from Papua New Guinea to Brazil in plans that have both intrigued and irked investors because of their grand ambition and lack of detail. But this month, Forrest tantalisingly laid out his most specific target yet: to produce 15 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen by 2030, which could be sold to customers in Asia as either green hydrogen or green ammonia, used for fertiliser.

  • Germany’s Sono Motors Makes a Car Powered by the Sun. It’s Going Public.

    A U.S. IPO for Germany's Sono Motors would bring solar technology likely to grab the attention of major auto makers to public markets.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • Charles Hoskinson’s tour of Africa is underway

    After a two-week excursion to Wyoming, Charles Hoskinson has begun the Cardano Africa trip with an aim to revolutionise blockchain technology in the continent.

  • Energy crunch to 'continue well into 2022': Duke Energy CEO

    A global energy crunch, fueled by tightening coal and gas supply, has already roiled the market and threatened to squeeze customers this winter, as utility bills rise.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged Monday

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has spent the past year working to expand its supply of green hydrogen production and increasing the use of hydrogen as a fuel. Plug Power has partnered with several overseas companies in the process, and one of them announced a deal with a competitor today. Investors see that as good news for Plug Power, and drove its shares up 6.2% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT.

  • This Is Why Linde Ranks As Top 2021 ESG Pick Now

    The fact that Linde, a chemicals company, made the ESG investing list may be shocking to some. Here's what makes the stock sustainable.

  • Why aren't leaves changing color in Ohio yet?

    While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc

  • How to protect your pets from coyotes

    Pet owners beware! A coyote attacked a small dog in an east Las Vegas backyard leaving it seriously injured. It’s another reminder of how our growing community encroaches on wildlife and its habitat. Jeremy Chen reports.

  • NexGen Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

    NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report, available online on the Company's website nexgenenergy.ca in the Responsible Development section. The 2020 report provides a comprehensive overview of NexGen's commitment and approach to maximizing value for all stakeholders and outlines the five key areas of focus that have been identified as foundational to NexGen's responsible growth strat

  • Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter

    A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tesla hints it may accept crypto payments again

    In its quarterly report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tesla hinted it could start accepting crypto payments again.

  • RV Solar Awning Can Help Power Appliances While Keeping You Cool

    Xponent Power calls its $10,000 Xpanse awning a world first.

  • NYC Faces Flash Flooding Risk as Torrential Downpours Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City commuters face a blustery, soaked-to-the-skin trek to work Tuesday as a powerful coastal storm unwinds across the Northeast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeRain began shortly

  • Big rainstorm in California could break records, forecasters say

    A powerful storm roared ashore Sunday in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predicted record-breaking rainfall.

  • China’s Xie Zhenhua is the most important person attending COP26

    When leaders of the world meet in Glasgow next week to hammer out the next stage of battling climate change, it’s likely that Chinese leader Xi Jinping won’t be present. Instead the task of promoting and defending China’s position will fall—as it often has for more than a decade—to Xie Zhenhua, China’s special climate envoy. For those who closely watch the Chinese climate policy space, that’s a good thing.

  • Rescued from extinction, bison rediscover Romania mountains

    The bison had all but been driven out of Europe by hunting and the destruction of its habitats

  • Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Parts of New York City

    Heavy rain brought flooding to parts of New York City on Tuesday, October 26, after the state’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a state disaster emergency.The National Weather Service (NWS) said large pockets of heavy rain could deliver between 1-2 inches per hour in western and eastern areas of the city, adding that local flooding was possible.The NWS also issued flash-flood warnings for large parts of New Jersey.Amanda Farinacci posted footage of a flooded street on New York’s Staten Island. Credit: Amanda Farinacci via Storyful

  • Nor’easter Soaks the East Coast With Flooding Rains, Lashing Winds

    The first nor’easter of the season barreled across the east coast, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Cars were stuck on flooded roads in Massachusetts as some homes in New Jersey lost power on Tuesday. Photo: Peter Pereira/Associated Press