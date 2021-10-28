U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,579.57
    +27.89 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,621.92
    +131.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,381.11
    +145.27 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.21
    +33.72 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.96
    -0.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0077 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0350 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4450
    -0.3650 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,158.14
    +2,171.62 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,478.89
    +59.51 (+4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Apple's App Privacy Report launches into beta to show you what your apps are up to

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Apple has now launched a beta version of its "App Privacy Report," a new feature that aims to provide iOS users with details about how often their everyday apps are requesting access to sensitive information, and where that information is being shared. The feature was first introduced at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in June, amid other privacy-focused improvements, including tools to block tracking pixels in emails, a private VPN, and more. Apple explained at the time the new report would include details about an app's access to user data and sensors, including the user's location, photos, contacts, and more, as well as a list of domains that the app contacts.

Though announced as a part of the iOS 15 update, the App Privacy Report was not available when the new version of iOS rolled out earlier this fall. It's still not accessible to the general public but has entered into a wider beta test with the release of the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 betas.

The new report goes beyond the potentially fallible App Privacy labels, which detail what sort of sensitive data an app collects and how it's used. Developers may not always fill out their labels accurately -- either by mistake or with a desire to mislead end users -- and Apple's App Review team may not always catch those ommissions.

Instead, the new App Privacy Report works to collect information about how apps are behaving more directly.

When enabled by users in their device's Privacy Settings, the App Privacy Report will create a list of their apps' activity over the past seven days. You can then tap on any app to see further details about when the app last accessed sensitive data or one of the device's sensors -- like the microphone or location, for example. This information is available in a list where each access is logged with a timestamp.

In another section, "App Network Activity," users will be able to see a list of domains apps have communicated with over the past seven days. This list could include domains used by the app itself to provide its functionality, but will also reveal those from third-party trackers and analytics providers the app works with for analytics and advertising purposes, for example.

The "Website Network Activity" offers a similar list, but focuses on websites that contacted domains, some of which may have been provided by an app. You can also view the most contacted domains and drill down into individual domains to see which trackers and analytics they may be using as well as which apps have been contacting them, and when.

Ahead of the beta launch, Apple made a feature called "Record App Activity" available, which allowed developers to preview what users would see when the App Privacy Report became available. This option produced a JSON file where they could confirm their app was behaving as expected. Already, this feature produced some interesting findings. For instance, Chinese super app WeChat was found to be scanning users' phones for new photos every few hours.

While the App Privacy Report will put into users' hands a treasure trove of data, it could present complications for developers who may have to now explain to users that some of these data requests are not truly privacy violations -- they're about providing the promised app functionality. A weather app, for example, may need to pull a users' location on a regular basis if the user has requested push notifications about changing weather patterns, like storm updates, to help them prepare for travel.

When presenting the app to developers, Apple said the report would give them an opportunity to "build trust" with users by providing transparency about what their app is doing. The company also suggested it could give the developers themselves better insight into the SDKs they've chosen to install, to ensure their behavior aligns with what the developer wants and expects.

Apple has not said when the new feature may exit beta, but it's possible it will ship when iOS 15.2 becomes publicly available.

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers OT Zach Banner is back and ready to play

    Mike Tomlin wouldn't comment on if Zach Banner is playing vs the Browns this week.

  • NFL power rankings: One big lesson Detroit Lions can learn after 7 weeks of NFL season

    The Detroit Lions, the only winless team in the NFL, check in at No. 32 for the second straight week, one spot ahead of the lowly Houston Texans.

  • India's top court probes spying charges against government

    India’s top court on Wednesday established a committee of experts to look into accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government used Israeli military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists. The Supreme Court order came in response to petitions filed by a group of Indian journalists, rights activists and opposition politicians following an investigation by a global media consortium in July. India’s opposition has been demanding an investigation into how the Israeli spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • Allegiant Air’s Rare Feat: Higher Revenue Than 2019 and a Profit

    Allegiant Air pulled off a rare pandemic-era feat: It is among the only U.S. airlines to report more revenue compared with the third quarter of 2019, and it turned a profit. But it wasn’t all clear skies for the leisure-focused airline. Allegiant discovered the hard way that restoring flights after the cuts of 2020 is […]

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Dogecoin Skyrockets While Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Huge Rally

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle above $0.32.

  • Apple Expected to Report Results That Mark a Record Year With iPhone 12

    Apple is expected to report record year-end results, including a 12-month profit nearing $100 billion, but some investors are watching closely for signs of supply chain disruptions affecting the critical holiday quarter.

  • Apple sued by Chinese students over iPhone’s lack of cables

    The students allege that Apple’s claims of environmental concerns are simply to push customers towards its MagSafe products

  • Intel, Microsoft brining Android apps & developer tool chain to Windows

    Panos Panay, Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer & Gregory Bryant “GB”, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Group at Intel, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss technology advancements from Microsoft and Intel, the gaming space, and the demand for PC's.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 28th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s buck-trending surge, Shiba Inu Coin will be targeting a first visit to $0.00010 levels.

  • Shiba Inu Whale Purchase Sends Crypto to New Highs, But Should You Buy?

    Shiba Inu, which is the latest altcoin to go on a roller coaster ride, is now up again, following one single enormous transaction that sent the crypto up 20% yesterday. See: Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency...

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Square Stock?

    Square (NYSE: SQ) generated a lot of buzz over the past month as it contemplated the development of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining system while the cryptocurrency's price soared to all-time highs. Meanwhile, Square's new partnership with ByteDance's TikTok highlighted its growth potential across social media platforms, while PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) rumored interest in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) sparked speculation about closer ties between Square and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).

  • What Do Spotify's New Video Capabilities Mean for Shareholders?

    While adding videos might seem like a small feature, advertising on podcasts just became much more appealing.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • Software Maker Informatica Opens Below IPO Price in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. fell as much as 5.1% before making modest gains in its trading debut after pricing its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company’s shares, which sold for $29 each in the IPO, opened trading in New York Wednesday at

  • Got $10,000? 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Whether it's through application software, infrastructure, or fintech payment platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stocks are going to continue playing a crucial role in helping business operate in the future. The following pair of tech stocks are the leaders at what they do and will not only lift up businesses trying to meet their customers on their own terms, but will richly reward the investors who back them. It has a 19.5% share of the revenue spend on CRM applications, according to IDC, or more than the share of Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and Adobe combined.

  • Intel's hybrid 12th-gen chips are a major strike against AMD

    Intel's performance hybrid CPUs are finally here.

  • Intel launches new PC chips, says U.S. supercomputer will double expected speeds

    Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.