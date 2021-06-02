U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.68
    +0.64 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,591.56
    +16.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,718.39
    -18.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.48
    -1.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.78
    +1.06 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    28.28
    +0.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0220 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4169
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5720
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,016.93
    +1,865.11 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.79
    +47.70 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

Apple's App Store facilitated $643 billion in commerce, up 24% from last year

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

In its antitrust trial with Epic Games, which has just adjourned, Apple argued it doesn't evaluate its App Store profit and loss as a standalone business. But today, the company put out new figures that indicate it does have a good understanding of the money that flows through its app marketplace, at the very least. The company has now released an updated version of a study performed by the economists at the Analysis Group, which claims the App Store ecosystem facilitated $643 billion in billings and sales in 2020, up 24% from the $519 billion seen the year prior. The new report focuses on the pandemic impacts to apps and the small business developers the App Store serves, among other things.

It also noted that about 90% of the billings and sales facilitated by the App Store actually took place outside its walls, meaning Apple took no commission on those purchases. This is up from the 85% figure reported last year, and is a figure Apple has been using in antitrust battles to paint a picture of an App Store that facilitates a lot commerce where it doesn't take a commission.

The study then broke down how the different categories of App Store billings and sales were distributed.

Apple takes a commission on the sales of digital goods and services, which were $86 billion in 2020, or 13% of the total. But another $511 billion came from the sale of physical goods and services through apps -- think online shopping, food delivery, ride hailing, etc. -- or 80% of the total. These aren't commissioned. And $46 billion came from in-app advertising, or 7% of the total.

The larger point being made with some of these figures is that, while the dollar amount flowing through apps being commissioned is large, it's much smaller than most of the business being conducted on the App Store.

The report also noted how much of that business originates from China, which accounted for 47% of total global billings and sales ($300B) versus the U.S.'s 27% ($175+B).

Apple app store iOS
Apple app store iOS

Image Credits: TechCrunch

The study additionally dove into how some App Store categories had been heavily impacted by the pandemic -- particularly those apps that helped businesses and schools move online, those that offered ways to shop from your phone, or helped consumers stay entertained and healthy, among other things.

This led to an over 40% increase in billings and sales from apps offering digital goods and services, while sales in the travel and ride hailing sectors decreased by 30%. While the latter may gradually return to pre-pandemic levels, some of the acceleration driven by the pandemic in other categories -- like online shopping and grocery delivery -- could be here to stay.

To break it down further, general retail grew to $383 billion in 2020, up from $268 billion last year. Food delivery and pickup grew from $31 billion in 2019 to $36 billion in 2021. Grocery shopping jumped from $14 billion to $22 billion. But travel fell from $57 billion in 2019 to $38 billion in 2020, and ride hailing dropped from $40 billion to $26 billion. (None of these categories are commissioned.)

The study then continued with a deep dive into how the App Store aided small businesses.

Highlighting how smaller businesses benefit from a tech giant's ecosystem is a tactic others have taken to, as well, in order shore up support for their own operations, which have similarly been accused of being monopolies in recent months.

Amazon, for example, raves about the small businesses benefitting from its marketplace and its sales event Prime Day, even as it stands accused of leveraging nonpublic data to compete with those same small business sellers. Facebook, meanwhile, pushed the small business impact angle when Apple's new privacy protections in iOS 14 allowed customers to opt out of being tracked -- and therefore out of Facebook's personalized ads empire.

In Apple's case, it's pointing to the fact that the number of small developers worldwide has grown by 40% since 2015. This group now makes up more than 90% of App Store developers. The study defines this group of "small" developers as those with fewer than 1 million downloads and less than $1 million in earnings across all their apps. It also excludes any developers that never saw more than 1,000 downloads in a year between 2015 and 2020, to ensure the data focuses on businesses, not hobbyists. (This is a slightly different definition than Apple uses for its Small Business Program, we should note.)

Among this group, more than 1 in 5 saw at least an increase in downloads of at least 25% annually since their first full year on the App Store. And 1 in 4 who sold digital goods and services saw an earnings increase of at least 25% annually.

The study also connected being on the App Store with growing a business's revenue, noting that only 23% of large developers (those with more than $1 million in earnings in 2020) had already earned more than $1 million back in 2015. 42% were active on the App Store in 2015 but hadn't crossed the $1 million threshold, and another 35% were not even on the App Store -- an indication their success has been far more recent.

The research additionally identified over 75 businesses in the U.S. and Europe, where iOS was essential to their business, that went public or were acquired since 2011. Their valuation totaled nearly $500 billion.

Finally, the study examined how apps transact outside their home market, as around 40% of all downloads of apps from small developers came from outside their home countries and nearly 80% were operating in multiple storefronts.

Image Credits: Apple WWDC 2021 imagery

While the antitrust scrutiny may have pushed Apple into to commissioning this type of App Store research last year, it's interesting to see the company is now updating the data on an annual basis to give the industry a deeper view into the App Store compared with the general developer revenue figure it used to trot out at various events and occasions.

Like last year's study, the updated research has been released in the days leading up to Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference. It's a time of the year when Apple aims to renew its bond with the developer community as it rolls out new software development kits (SDKs), application programming interfaces (API)s, software and other tools -- enhancements it wants remid developers are made possible, in part, because of its App Store fees.

Today, Apple notes it has more than 250,000 APIs included in 40 SDKs. At WWDC 2021, it will host hundreds of virtual sessions, 1-on-1 developer labs, and highlight App Store favorites.

"Developers on the App Store prove every day that there is no more innovative, resilient or dynamic marketplace on earth than the app economy,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a statement about the research. "The apps we’ve relied on through the pandemic have been life-changing in so many ways — from groceries delivered to our homes, to teaching tools for parents and educators, to an imaginative and ever-expanding universe of games and entertainment. The result isn’t just incredible apps for users: it’s jobs, it’s opportunity, and it’s untold innovation that will power global economies for many years to come," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • As Epic fight puts all eyes on App Store revenue, Apple offers numbers that aim much larger

    Amid scrutiny from regulators and developers, Apple Inc. gave numbers on Wednesday that illustrate the immense size and scope of the App Store, but again avoided providing hard figures for revenue and profit from the online marketplace.

  • Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.RELATED: This O

  • Apple defends App Store in new study finding developers made $643B on it last year

    Apple is continuing its full-throated defense of the App Store with a new independent study saying developers saw sales increase 24% in 2020.

  • Will those impacted by war on drugs get left behind in legal marijuana boom? Part 1

    As more states legalize the drug for recreational use, some are concerned that big business will dominate the industry and that those impacted by the previous laws won’t get a second chance.

  • Amazon backs marijuana legalization, drops weed testing for some jobs

    The e-commerce company's public policy team will be actively supporting The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 (MORE Act), which seeks to legalize marijuana at the federal level, its consumer boss Dave Clark said in a blog post. Amazon will also no longer screen its job applicants for marijuana use for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation, Clark added. While many U.S. states have legalized marijuana use, employers have so far largely refused to work with the industry as cannabis is still a classified substance at the federal level.

  • Apple releases new study showing size of the App Store and impact of coronavirus ahead of major WWDC event

    Apple has released new details on the size of the App Store, its growth and how developers are making money, amid scrutiny over the online shop’s policies. The new report shows that business done through the “App Store ecosystem” added up to $634 billion in 2020, a 24 per cent increase over the previous year. It is the second year that Apple has published the report, and the first that details the full impact of lockdowns and other effects of the pandemic on the way people are buying and using apps from its store.

  • Our business has shifted with people wanting to gather inside the home: CEO

    Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO is joined by Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest revamp plan with their New Owned Brands.

  • Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

    Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea. A weakening in growth in Chinese manufacturing, based on surveys of factory managers, has undermined buying sentiment. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.4% in morning trading to 28,932.04.

  • China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

    China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to limit sales after the yuan hit a four-year high of 6.3674 to the U.S dollar. The People’s Bank of China is trying to deter speculators after the yuan rose by about 12% against the dollar since May.

  • AMC’s Stock is up by 17% as Company Sold More Shares

    AMC’s stock price is up by 17% at Tuesday’s pre-market trading session after the company raised $230 million from shares sell.

  • Movie Theaters Top Stocks On Newly Buoyant Box Office; Investors Tepid On Discovery Despite New Name

    Exhibition ruled the stock market today after a long holiday weekend saw Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II crush it, earning $57 million over four days. That’s not far from the $60 million that the John Krasinski-directed sequel was anticipated to do in its 3-day opening pre-pandemic, according to my colleague Anthony D’Alessandro. Shares of Paramount […]

  • Tech Is Climbing Again. These Stocks Could Tumble if the Rally Stalls.

    After a few months of steep ups and downs, technology stocks are rising again,  thanks to the latest reassuring commentary from the Federal Reserve about inflation and interest rates. The index, tracked by the $161 billion (ticker: QQQ), has failed to break above resistance at 14,100 multiple times this year and many of its members are still showing negative momentum over longer periods. JPMorgan strategist Shawn Quigg says headwinds for tech stocks could last into the summer.

  • 15 Companies with the Best Benefits

    In this article we are going to list the 15 Companies with the Best Benefits. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 Companies with the Best Benefits. The vast majority of people are working as salaried individuals, which means that the majority of their income is derived from their salary, which of course […]

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Appear To Be Off The Hook Despite SEC Warnings: Report

    Tesla's feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission over CEO Elon Musk's tweets appears to have ended in a stalemate.

  • AMC isn't a stock investors should want to chase: strategist

    Matt Maley, Managing Director and Equity Strategist at Miller Tabak, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how meme stocks are trading this week and assess the state state of tech stocks amid the pandemic.

  • AMC shares surge more than 40% to fresh record

    (Reuters) -Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings surged more than 40% to a fresh record high on Wednesday, extending a breathtaking rally that has seen its stock price more than triple since mid-May. Its market value has ballooned to more than $19 billion, eclipsing that of video game retailer GameStop, another favorite of retail investors on forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, whose market value recently stood at just over $18 billion. AMC “got the massive amount of money … and the hedge fund probably got a decent profit on that transaction,” said Giacomo Pierantoni, research analyst at Vanda Securities in Singapore.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

    AirAsia X Bhd shareholders have approved the Malaysian budget airline's debt restructuring, it said on Tuesday, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival. Shareholders of the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd approved all resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting, including a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit. AirAsia X last October proposed restructuring its 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.6 billion) debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit and having the rest waived.

  • U.K. Housing Prices Rise by Double-Digits

    Jun.01 -- U.K. house prices recorded double-digit growth for the first time since 2014 last month, as the nation’s booming market showed no signs of cooling. Susannah Streeter of Hargreaves Landsdown talks to Bloomberg's Alix Steel.

  • Dollar in Narrow Range as Fed Officials Continue to Downplay Inflation Fears

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Oil prices settle at highest in over 2 years as OPEC+ keeps its output plan in place

    Crude futures rally on Tuesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices marking their highest settlements in more than two years, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies decided to keep their current plan to gradually increase oil production through July in place.