U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.00
    -6.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,218.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,656.75
    -25.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.00
    -4.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.49
    +0.21 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    -0.19 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +2.37 (+9.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3946
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.3760
    +0.3740 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,966.46
    -2,647.85 (-5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.63
    -6.58 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,628.63
    -46.84 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 750,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 27

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Apple's App Store is now also under antitrust scrutiny in the UK

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

Apple is facing another antitrust investigation in Europe into how it operates the iOS App Store.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced today that it's opened an investigation following a number of complaints from developers alleging unfair terms and as a result of its own work in the digital sector.

"The CMA’s investigation will consider whether Apple has a dominant position in connection with the distribution of apps on Apple devices in the UK -- and, if so, whether Apple imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers using the App Store, ultimately resulting in users having less choice or paying higher prices for apps and add-ons," it wrote in a press release.

"This is only the beginning of the investigation and no decision has yet been made on whether Apple is breaking the law," it added.

In a statement, Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, also said: “Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway. So, complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice -- potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps – warrant careful scrutiny."

An Apple spokesperson sent us this statement in response to the CMA action:

We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place for customers to download the apps they love and a great business opportunity for developers everywhere. In the UK alone, the iOS app economy supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and any developer with a great idea is able to reach Apple customers around the world.

We believe in thriving and competitive markets where any great idea can flourish. The App Store has been an engine of success for app developers, in part because of the rigorous standards we have in place — applied fairly and equally to all developers — to protect customers from malware and to prevent rampant data collection without their consent. We look forward to working with the UK Competition and Markets Authority to explain how our guidelines for privacy, security and content have made the App Store a trusted marketplace for both consumers and developers.

The European Union already has an open antitrust investigation into a number of elements of Apple's business, following complaints in 2019 by music-streaming service Spotify -- announcing a probe of the App Store and the iPhone maker's payment offering, Apple Pay, last summer.

US lawmakers have also been questioning Apple as part of a major antitrust probe into big tech. And a bill has just advanced in Arizona that aims to force both Apple and Google to allow third party payment options in their smartphone stores.

The EU's Apple investigation, meanwhile, remains ongoing. The video games publisher Epic Games -- which has been engaged in a vicious public battle with Apple over what it decries as Cupertino's unfair 'tax' on developers -- recently sought to join the EU's case by filing a complaint with the European Commission last month.

Epic previously filed the same complaint in the UK -- so it's one of the unhappy developers the CMA cites.

Epic Games takes its Apple App Store fight to Europe

With the UK now outside the European Union, the CMA looks set to take on a more prominent role as a regional regulator. Post-Brexit, it's free to investigate the same issues as the Commission (whereas under EU rules national regulators are supposed to avoid duplicating effort).

If it can move faster than the bloc's competition commission it may have the opportunity to mould the standards that apply to tech giants. (Although the CMA said today that it "continues to coordinate closely" with the Commission and other agencies to tackle what it described as "global concerns".)

Last fall the UK also announced a plan to establish a pro-competition regulation regime aimed at tackling the market power of big tech. That followed a major market study of online platforms and digital advertising carried out by the CMA -- which published its advice to the government on shaping that regime in December.

"As the CMA works with the government on these proposals – which will complement its current enforcement powers – the CMA will continue to use its existing powers to their fullest extent in order to protect competition in these areas," it said today.

“Our ongoing examination into digital markets has already uncovered some worrying trends," Coscelli added. "We know that businesses, as well as consumers, may suffer real harm if anti-competitive practices by big tech go unchecked. That’s why we’re pressing on with setting up the new Digital Markets Unit and launching new investigations wherever we have grounds to do so."

In other recent actions targeting tech giants, the CMA has opened an investigation into Google's plan to phase out third party tracking cookies -- and launched an inquiry into Uber's planned acquisition of UK-based SaaS maker Autocab.

In its final report into the online ad market last year, it concluded that the market power of Google and Facebook had become so great a new regulatory approach and a dedicated oversight body is needed to address what it summarized as “wide ranging and self reinforcing” concerns. The forthcoming Digital Markets Unit will form a key part of the UK's planned regulatory response to big tech.

Apple Pay and iOS App Store under formal antitrust probe in Europe

Google’s plan to replace tracking cookies goes under UK antitrust probe

UK’s competition regulator asks for views on breaking up Google

Early Stage is the premier "how-to" event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear firsthand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, legal, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in -- there’s ample time included in each for audience questions and discussion.

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pokemon card theft ring’ orchestrated heist in North Carolina Walmart, cops say

    Higher-priced Pokemon trading cards were stolen from the Walmart in February, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly

    The probe will consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. Payment policies related to Apple's App Store have for long drawn complaints from app developers.

  • Six Dr. Seuss books removed with mixed reaction: 'I do not like erasing art, I do not think it's wise or smart'

    Dr. Seuss Enterprises released a statement that the company will stop the sale and publication of six books that "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • European Stocks Steady as U.K. Budget Winners Boost FTSE 100

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed as investors rotated into cyclicals and out of defensive shares, while some U.K. firms and sectors rose following the country’s budget.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up less than 0.1%, as gains for carmakers and travel shares offset declines in utilities and health-care shares. The FTSE 100 rallied 0.9% after Britain’s spring budget. U.K. homebuilders climbed after the government confirmed support measures, while Diageo Plc advanced as a planned increase in alcohol duties was canceled in the announcement.Equities in Europe have had a bumpy start to 2021, with a vaccination-driven rally peaking in mid-February. Since then, spiking yields in U.S. treasuries and German bunds have damped investors’ appetite for stocks, particularly weighing on so-called bond-proxy haven sectors.“Markets are transitioning to a more robust and mature phase of the recovery trade,” according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau. They expect European stocks to continue to catch up with U.S. peers, because cheaper value shares and non-U.S. equities stand to benefit from rising growth and inflation expectations.Automotive stocks accounted for most of the day’s top performers, buoyed by overall cyclical strength, while UBS Group AG analyst upgrades additionally boosted Renault SA and Continental AG. British insurer Hiscox Ltd. trailed the pack, having scrapped its dividend amid worse-than-expected gross written premiums.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • U.S. Futures Edge Lower Before Jobs Data, Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures edged lower and Treasury yields stabilized as traders awaited the latest jobless data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The dollar nudged higher.S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined though came off their lows of the session, spurred by the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 1.5% on Wednesday and rising inflation expectations. In an appearance at a Wall Street Journal webinar later today, Powell is expected to push back on bond-market concerns, saying the central bank will be ultra-patient in withdrawing its support for the economy after the pandemic has ended.Weekly jobless claims data are also due, which may show an increase to 750,000 as the pandemic continues to hold sway over the economy.The Stoxx 600 Index slipped 0.6%, dragged down by tech and miners as gold held near a nine-month low. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge had its worst decline this week. The technology sector struggled while real estate, finance and energy shares outperformed amid a shift to value segments.The rise in inflation expectations and long-term borrowing costs is stoking volatility and raising concern that a prolonged rally in equity markets may be in jeopardy. Investors are trying to assess central banks’ appetite to buy more longer-dated bonds to keep financial conditions loose. The focus turns to Powell’s upcoming comments, after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the recent climb in yields reflected economic optimism.“Inflation is a concern; there is a lot of money sloshing around the system and it makes sense to have some sort of a correction right now,” said Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer. “And bond yields going up is the market’s implicit way of tightening since the Fed has made it clear they don’t have the intention of doing so.”Read: U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields ResurgeDemocratic leaders in the Senate are working to consolidate support for the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which is expected to spur growth. The U.S. economy expanded modestly in the first two months of the year and vaccinations are aiding business optimism, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2% as of 8:00 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.9%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.3% to $1.2032.The British pound was little changed at $1.3948.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.469 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 107.39 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.46%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank four basis points to 0.739%.Japan’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.132%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $61.49 a barrel.Brent crude climbed 0.2% to $64.19 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.6% to $1,720.66 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you stay financially healthy in the pandemic

    Buffett has shared these bits of wisdom to protect your money from COVID.

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Gold inches up as easing bond yields offset firm dollar

    Gold inched up on Thursday, buoyed by a temporary reprieve in U.S. Treasury yields, but a firm dollar limited bullion's advance and kept it near a nine-month trough. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,711.87 per ounce by 1016 GMT, having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40. U.S. Treasury yields inched down but were still at elevated levels, while Germany's 10-year yield also eased.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower, Nasdaq slides by 2.7% as tech stocks sink further amid rising rates

    Stocks dipped Wednesday, extending losses from a day earlier as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Oil Surges After Record U.S. Fuel Supply Drop From Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most in more than a week after a U.S. government report showed a record drop in domestic fuel inventories from the aftermath of a deep freeze that shuttered refineries in several states.Crude futures in New York climbed 2.6% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day streak of losses. U.S. gasoline inventories tumbled last week by the most since 1990 after a polar blast wiped out more than 5 million barrels a day of refining capacity in late February along the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Energy Information Administration data. Crude stockpiles swelled with refineries still shut.See also: Record U.S. Gasoline Decline Raises Prospect of $3 Pump Prices“The market expected some noise from the storm’s lingering effects,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Absent the magnitude of the changes, things came in pretty much as expected with the enormous product draw more than offsetting the record crude build.”The U.S. data also showed gasoline supplied, a gauge for demand, surged the most since May, supporting those who say the oil market needs more barrels from producers as OPEC+ heads into a meeting on Thursday. The group is poised to agree on a coordinated production hike to cool the rapid surge in crude prices.Oil has rallied more than 25% so far this year, shepherded by the OPEC+ alliance’s continued production curbs and expectations for demand to meaningfully rebound as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out worldwide. That strength though has paved the way for the alliance to unleash more barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying Tuesday that both the wider economic outlook and oil-market fundamentals continue to improve. The group could return the bulk of the 1.5 million-barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.There are two parts to the potential production ramp-up that OPEC+ will discuss. The first is whether the cartel will proceed with a 500,000-barrel-a-day collective increase in April. The second is the question of how Saudi Arabia could phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day.“Elevated price levels will incentivize the cartel to taper their output cuts, but given the uncertainty, the market is likely to be on edge heading into tomorrow’s meeting,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. In the U.S., the decline in both gasoline and distillate inventories coincides with a spate of refinery outages left in the wake of the cold snap: Plants processed crude at the lowest level on record last week. While some refineries, like Motiva Enterprises LLC’s Texas site, have been able to restart key processing units, many that shut due to the freeze are still in the process of making repairs or restarting operations.Meanwhile, much of the crude production hit by the cold temperatures has been restored. Crude supplies grew by a record 21.56 million barrels, signaling weak demand from refiners at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • Tech Wreck in Stocks Spares the Old Guard Like Oracle, HP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index has taken a nasty dip in recent weeks but some tech stocks are rallying -- just not the ones that have ridden on the waves of investor euphoria in recent years.Older technology companies peddling legacy products have rallied in the past two weeks as rising bond yields and an improving economy have prompted investors to sell shares of faster-growing companies like Salesforce.com and buy more profitable ones like HP Inc.HP, Xerox Holdings Corp. and Oracle Corp. have all advanced more than 8% since Feb. 19, making them the best performers in the S&P 500 Information Technology Index. Salesforce, on the other hand, is the second-worst performer in the group with a decline of 16%. That trade was on display again Wednesday with the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbling 2.9% while International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle advanced. The benchmark index is now trading at the lowest since Jan. 6.The rotation that’s taking place within the technology sector is a microcosm of what’s been playing out in the broader market for months as investors have poured money into smaller and cheaper companies that tend to outperform during economic recoveries.At the same time, higher Treasury yields make it harder to stomach paying up for companies whose abilities to generate comparable levels of profitability are uncertain or years in the future.“You don’t have to imagine everything going right for the Oracles of the world to make money,” said Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. “They are making money now.”Morgan Stanley said earlier this week that investors should look for bargains within less-loved sectors like technology hardware rather than bet on a broad advance for U.S. stocks, which have already priced in much of the expectations for earnings expansion and economic growth in 2021.“With index level upside limited, we think stock selection offers better return prospects,” strategists led by Mike Wilson wrote in a research note. The bank’s top picks for hardware include ATM maker NCR Corp. and data-storage company NetApp Inc.With the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries flirting with 1.5% on Wednesday, software makers Twilio Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. were among the biggest decliners, falling 7.6% and 8.4%, respectively. Twilio is priced at 26 times 2021 revenue projections, while Zoom trades at 26. Oracle, which rose 0.4% to a record of $66.91 on Wednesday, has a price to projected sales ratio of less than five times.Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust Co., is a fan of value stocks but warned of pitfalls if companies like HP aren’t able to maintain profitability.“The worry of course is that those legacy companies maybe don’t have as bright of a future,” he said. “It’s really a cash-flow play and you hope that they can keep the cash flow in the future.”(Updates shares beginning in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $50,000 Level as Investors Turn Cautious

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin turned lower in Asia, dipping below the closely watched $50,000 level Thursday amid a wider mood of caution in financial markets.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 3.8% and was holding at about $49,500 as of 2:38 p.m. in Hong Kong. The coin surged Wednesday to briefly trade above $52,000, about $6,000 shy of last month’s record.“After the massive drop from $58,000, this could be traders selling the bounce,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore.Bitcoin’s most ardent fans argue it’s consolidating before a run at a fresh record because the token is emerging as a hedge for inflation risk just as fears about price pressures escalate. Critics say Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble that’s destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.It seems that “cryptos are eating gold’s inflationary-hedge lunch,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, wrote in an email.Bitcoin slid 21% last week but is still up more than fivefold in the past year. On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl upward, suggesting a bullish move for Bitcoin.Meanwhile, more big-name investors are backing crypto. Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that billionaire hedge-fund manager Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have invested in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital.Exchange-Traded FundsIn Canada, new Bitcoin vehicles helped to woo a near-record $5.2 billion to the nation’s exchange-traded funds in February.The crypto sector is gaining more attention from regulators as it steps closer to the mainstream following Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase and signs of growing institutional investor interest.On Tuesday, Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.Gensler, who served as a CFTC chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior adviser to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”(Updates with comment in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.