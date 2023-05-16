Apple's New Assistive Technology: Empowering Users with Cognitive, Speech, and Vision Disabilities

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility for differently-abled users. The new features are expected to be launched later this year.

The company said the latest development aligns with the company's "long-standing commitment" to inclusivity and developing products that make a "real impact" for everyone.

The features include - Assistive Access for users with cognitive disabilities, Live Speech and personal voice for users at risk of losing their ability to speak, and a detection mode in magnifier that uses Point and Speak for users who are blind or have low vision.

"At Apple, we've always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone," said CEO Tim Cook.

With Assistive Access, people with cognitive disabilities can have a customized experience for Phone and FaceTime, combined into a single Calls app, as well as Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music.

The Live Speech feature is mainly meant for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or other similar conditions that affect speaking ability. Users can create a Personal Voice and set instructions accordingly using this feature.

Point and Speak in Magnifier makes it easier for users with vision disabilities to interact with physical objects.

Apart from these features, deaf or hard-of-hearing users can pair hearing devices made for iPhone directly to Mac and customize them for their hearing comfort.

Furthermore, Apple has previewed multiple other features for users with physical and motor disabilities and sensitive to rapid animations, among others.

The addition of these features draws on advances in hardware and software, including on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy.

Price Action: AAPL shares are up 0.02% to $172.11 in the trading session on the last check Tuesday.