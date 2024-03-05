Apple's China iPhone sales plunge 24% in first six weeks of 2024, report says

A man holds an iPhone 14 as Apple Inc's new models go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple's iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-on-year in the first six weeks of this year, according to research firm Counterpoint, as the U.S. company faced increased competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.

The U.S. tech giant's chief competitor in premium smartphones in China, Huawei, saw unit sales rise by 64% in the same period, according to the report.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)