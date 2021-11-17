U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.50
    -3.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,009.00
    -52.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,310.25
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,396.00
    -8.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    -0.95 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.43
    -0.06 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,260.55
    -374.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,474.95
    -32.43 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.68
    -33.29 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Apple's colorful new HomePod mini is on sale for the first time ahead of Black Friday

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Apple expanded its HomePod mini lineup with three new colors back in October, and now we're seeing the first discount on those new options, plus the classics. B&H Photo has all of the HomePod mini colors, including the new orange, blue and yellow configurations, for $95 each. That's $5 off their normal price and, while a modest discount, it's one of the best we've seen on the tiny smart speaker.

Buy HomePod mini at B&H - $95

The HomePod mini is Apple's main smart speaker now that it discontinued the original HomePod (although the company still supports that speaker with software updates). It's also the most compact of the $100 smart speakers, its competition being the Amazon Echo and the Google Nest Audio. It's a capable device and, like other Apple accessories, arguably best for those who have many Apple products and use services like Apple Music. In addition to its cute design, we liked it for its easy setup and Siri's prowess with music controls. The voice assistant promptly plays Apple Music albums, playlists and tracks when you ask it too, and you can AirPlay audio from almost any other app (like Spotify and Prime Music) to the HomePod mini. So while the speaker is most convenient for Apple Music subscribers, anyone can use it pretty easily.

Despite being the smallest of the $100 smart speakers, the HomePod mini holds its own against the Nest Audio when it comes to sound quality. Mids and highs are clear and the speaker's passive radiators help deliver forceful bass. Its "computational audio" feature helps out by adjusting sound accordingly based on what type of music you're playing. You can also pair two HomePod minis together for stereo sound, and they sound even better this way.

However, if you're looking for the best sounding device at $100, we recommend going for Amazon's Echo instead. Siri also lags a bit behind Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant when it comes to smart home control — it's harder to find HomeKit-supported gadgets than it is to find devices that support either Amazon's or Google's voice assistants. But those are relatively small cons if you're looking for a solid, compact smart speaker, particularly one that shines with Apple Music and works well with Apple devices. And if you've been holding out for one of the latest colors, we expect B&H's sale to be one of the better options this holiday shopping season.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Google CEO Sees Company’s Next Trillion in Value From Search, AI

    (Bloomberg) -- While many other technology giants embrace the metaverse as the next frontier of growth, Sundar Pichai sees Google’s future in its oldest offering: internet search.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden Bill“I feel fortunate our mission is timeless,” Pichai, who is chief executive officer of Google and its parent, Al

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 17th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, the majors would need to move through the day’s pivot levels to avoid another day in the deep red.

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe Epic founder has reason to be bullish, as his company’s Fortnite has rapidly evolved from

  • Nokia to launch cloud-based software subscription service

    Nokia said on Wednesday it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security and data management. Many technology companies have been moving toward a subscription model from upfront licensing to build a predictable, recurring business. While some of Nokia's software portfolio will be offered under subscription from this year, more will be commercially available in early 2022.

  • Apple Could Smash Its iPhone Holiday Sales Record

    Apple is on pace to sell more than 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas, according to new analysis from Wedbush Securities.

  • Qualcomm Gives Rosy Forecast, Fueled by Push Into New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave an upbeat sales forecast, fueled by growth in new markets. The shares jumped 7.9% to a record high.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillRevenue has the potential to top $46 billion by fiscal year 2024, Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Pa

  • Can you leave cryptocurrency to your heirs? Here’s how to do it safely

    Learn how to safely store your crypto and communicate your wishes with your loved ones, just like you would with any other valuable asset.

  • Lessons from a crypto entrepreneur: a conversation with Nader Al-Jani of BitClout

    Nader Al-Naji, a crypto entrepreneur who today lives in L.A., has been on a roller coaster in recent years -- and he doesn't pretend otherwise. In 2018, roughly 16 months after raising $140 million from investors for a cryptocurrency startup that aimed to develop a stablecoin, Al-Naji and his Princeton classmates returned $130 million when they couldn't make a go of things. As Al-Naji came to realize at the time, Basis's technology road map and U.S. securities regulations didn’t quite mix.

  • Epic Games CEO Sweeney: ‘Apple must be stopped’

    The metaverse offers developers liberation from the restrictive mobile duopoly of Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Tim Sweeney says.

  • The Morning After: The premium toaster maker that's launching a smartphone

    Today’s headlines: Activision Blizzard workers walk out and demand CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation, Microsoft is speeding up its Windows 11 rollout, Roku launches an 8K channel - but only for TCL TVs.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Due Amid Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Polkadot

    Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is a new cryptocurrency that might just be able to solve this problem and create an opportunity for savvy investors. Polkadot is a blockchain of blockchains. Let us look at three reasons why Polkadot is a token to watch right now.

  • Chipmaker Qualcomm Charts Path From Smartphones, Apple

    Chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday outlined plans to diversify its business from smartphones and major customer Apple.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 at Amazon

    Apple's Mac Mini M1 is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to an all-time low of $600.

  • Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 7.9% to a record high close of $181.81. Qualcomm currently supplies all of the modem chips that connect Apple's devices to mobile data networks, but Apple is working on its own modem chips. At an investor conference in New York, Qualcomm executives said they expect to supply only 20% of Apple's modem chips by the launch of the iPhone in 2023.

  • Gaming and NFT Token MaticVerse Takes Investors on Wild Ride

    MaticVerse is positioned right at the intersection of gaming and NFTs.

  • How to block numbers and stop robocalls on your iPhone, Android and even landline

    You have a whole arsenal of smartphone tools at your disposal: Block numbers, Do Not Disturb mode, and apps can help end this telephonic pestilence.

  • Japanese toaster-maker Balmuda launches its first smartphone

    Balmuda, known for the steam-powered $329 toaster in the US, has released its first phone.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

    Missed Bitcoin and Ethereum? Next-generation cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) offer potentially better growth prospects as they push the limits of blockchain technology. Let's explore the reasons why these under-the-radar cryptocurrencies look poised for explosive long-term growth.

  • Microsoft is increasing the pace of Windows 11's rollout

    If you’ve been patiently waiting to install Windows 11 on your PC, Microsoft has good news.