Apple's credit card has some very specific rules

Apple's credit card is launching soon, and it looks like the highly anticipated card will come with a few unusual rules.

Goldman Sachs, which partnered with Apple on the card, published the customer agreement, revealing a few new details about the iPhone maker's new offering.

Though many of the rules are what you'd expect to find in the fine print of any credit card, there are some notable parts of the agreement.

For one, the terms explicitly forbid credit card users from jailbreaking their iPhones. From the agreement (emphasis added):

In other words: don't jailbreak your phone unless you want to risk having your account closed abruptly. Read more...

