U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,654.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,019.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,171.50
    +41.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,403.40
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    -0.63 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    +12.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.46 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    15.10
    -0.93 (-5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0840
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,815.04
    -251.39 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,550.33
    +18.79 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,832.15
    +311.25 (+1.05%)
     

Apple's Federighi rails against app sideloading in single-note keynote

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

Apple's head of software engineering Craig Federighi took his time onstage at the Web Summit 2021 conference to air a laundry list of grievances against proposed requirements for sideloading apps onto iPhones, describing the practice as "gold rush for the malware industry."

It's a matter for discussion not simply because there is lively debate on the topic (though there is), but because the EU's Digital Markets Act, if implemented as currently laid out, could mandate a method of putting apps on iPhones that circumvents Apple's longstanding App Store and review process.

CEO Tim Cook already made the company's position (hard against this, obviously) known in June, when he said the rule could "destroy the security of the iPhone." So it's not a big surprise that Federighi would back up the boss, but dedicating pretty much a full onstage speech to a series of arguably misleading and totally unchallenged assertions offers the viewer light notes of desperation.

Apple's approach of manually reviewing each app and update has its own problems, but for the purposes of preventing malware it's a pretty good solution — that much is fair to say. But it's one thing to say your method is better, another entirely to say that other methods should never, ever be allowed.

"There's a clear consensus here, and it's that sideloading undermines security and puts people's data at risk," he said. That may very well be true, but it's not the only consensus. There's also something of a consensus among developers and users — to say nothing of antitrust authorities — that Apple has exerted a stranglehold on the iOS app market that long ago became more of a hindrance than an asset to the global market.

"Our mission is to provide people with a choice of what we view as the best," Federighi said, shortly before embarking on a tirade against certain choices. In his view, offering users the choice to sideload apps "would take away consumers' choice of a more secure platform."

More choice is less choice, got it! He then hurried on to a rather labored metaphor he hoped would resonate with the homeowners in the crowd. Let's just quote the whole thing here:

You made a choice. You wanted to protect your family so you bought a really safe home with a really great security system. And you're really glad you did. Because since you first moved in the burglars have never been more creative or more plentiful. And in the real world of cybersecurity, this couldn't be more true. Attackers are virtually dressing up as mailmen building tunnels underground and trying to scale your backyard walls with grappling hooks. In this world, some of your neighbors are suffering repeated break ins, but the home you have has kept you safe.

But then, that new law gets passed. And in the noble pursuit of a more optimized package delivery, your town requires everyone to build an always-unlocked side door on the ground floor of their homes. Now some of your neighbors, they love this idea. But you're not so sure, because you know that once a side door is built, anyone can walk through it. The safe house that you chose now has a fatal flaw in its security system, and burglars are really good at exploiting it. In a nutshell, sideloading is that unlocked side door and requiring it on iPhone would give cybercriminals an easy point of entry into your device. Now, we don't think anyone wants that, least of all the policy makers intending to give users more choice and more protections.

Instead of creating choice it would open up a Pandora's box of unreviewed malware ridden software and deny everyone the option of iPhone secure approach.

This imagery, however vivid, falls somewhat short of the reality. The choice to have and use that door will very much be up to the users, and Apple has a responsibility and opportunity to explain the risks of that choice very clearly. Google hasn't succeeded in some ways there, Federighi pointed out, but that sounds like something Apple could just improve on. Most users will have no need or desire to sideload apps, and even if they do, the idea is not to create a wild west — which, by the way, most computers have been for a long time — but to create space in the market for competition.

Europe lays out its plan to reboot digital rules and tame tech giants

If we go back to our "favorite house" as he called it, it's worth noting that Federighi failed to mention that that big secure front door has a special apple-shaped hole through which only Apple-branded packages can be delivered. This isn't about just putting another hole in the house, it's about having literally any alternative to a system — an effective system, but a relic from another age — that has been the only option for a decade and made the already rich company running it one of the richest in history.

There was quite a bit of fearmongering and FUD to go along with the half-truths Federighi was peddling onstage. Perhaps not the inspiring speech the audience was expecting from someone so influential in tech.

They may only be delaying the inevitable, but clearly Apple will fight tooth and nail for the consumer's right to choose what Apple has already chosen for them.

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm’s Outlook Adds to Signs That Chip Crunch Is Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors looking for signs that the global semiconductor shortage is near an end, Qualcomm Inc. offered some solace: Though problems are expected to persist until next year, the chipmaker is now more adept at getting its hands on scarce parts.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot I

  • Microsoft president says tech must compromise, downplays metaverse 'hype'

    The tech sector needs to compromise with regulators and take governments and people's concerns seriously, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview on Wednesday. "Tech is going to have to lean in...with real concrete ideas...even make concessions, so that we can all compromise and build a common platform that better protects people than ... the internet as a whole has in recent past," Smith told Reuters. On the sidelines of Lisbon's Web Summit, Smith said he was not sure the tech industry had shifted to trying to solve these problems as much as will likely be needed in the coming decade.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Polic

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Microsoft teases its metaverse with new updates to Xbox and Teams

    New Teams update would provide users personalised digital avatars and immersive spaces where they can meet

  • U.S. FCC approves Boeing bid to deploy satellites for broadband service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday said it had approved Boeing Co's application to launch and operate 147 satellites to provide high-speed broadband internet access. Boeing first filed with the FCC in 2017 seeking approval to deploy a V-band Constellation of mostly low earth orbit satellites. The FCC did not approve Boeing’s request to operate inter-satellite links in certain frequency bands that are not allocated internationally for operations of the fixed-satellite service.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Shares Repurchases, 2022 Guidance Loom As Catalysts

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Loopring Surges 40%, Solana Replaces Cardano as 5th-Largest Coin as Ethereum Fees Spike

    The average transaction fee on Ethereum has risen a staggering 2,300% since late June.

  • Roku will effectively ban porn channels on March 1st, 2022

    Roku is effectively banning porn channels by limiting their scope starting on March 1st, 2022.

  • Smarsh to acquire digital safe business for $375M

    Portland-based digital archiving firm Smarsh announced Wednesday the acquisition of the archiving and risk management portfolio of Micro Focus. The deal is priced at $375 million and is expected to be complete in early 2022, according to Micro Focus (NYSE: MFGP) (LSE: MCRO).

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Panasonic Will Power Future Teslas with Way Larger, Higher-Capacity Cylindrical Battery Cells

    The Japanese battery maker revealed the advanced 4680 battery that Tesla promises will allow for five times the storage capacity while being cheaper to build.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • Will Solana Beat Cardano as the Top Threat to Ethereum?

    Solana and Crypto are both worth roughly $68.5 billion right now. The flippening junior could be more interesting than the flippening itself.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 3rd, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s pullback, it’s been a bearish start to the day. A move back through to $0.000070 levels would be needed to avoid another daily loss.