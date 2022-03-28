U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,539.67
    -3.39 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,689.03
    -172.21 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,226.63
    +57.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.59
    -16.39 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.44
    -7.46 (-6.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -19.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.45 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    -0.0102 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5450
    +1.4850 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,606.55
    +2,696.60 (+6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.74
    +17.72 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Apple's fine over Dutch dating apps antitrust order hits €50M -- but ACM welcomes revised offer

Natasha Lomas
·3 min read

The drip-feed of penalty fines for Apple in the Netherlands after an antitrust order about payment tech for dating apps has hit the maximum possible (for now) -- reaching €50 million (~$55 million) after the regulator issued a tenth consecutive weekly penalty of €5M for ongoing non-compliance.

But the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is sounding more positive today after Apple adjusted its most recent offer yesterday -- saying the amended proposal "should result in definitive conditions for dating-app providers".

Once it receives the full detail, the regulator said it will solicit market feedback and issue a decision on whether the proposal is acceptable or not, ASAP. Although it has not provided any steer on how long that assessment might take, nor any details on the amended proposal itself. And it also warns that Apple could still face further penalties if the revised offer is still deemed unacceptable. So the already multi-month saga may not be done yet.

Previous offers by Apple were rejected by the ACM as creating unreasonable friction for the developers in question.

In a statement today, the Dutch regulator said: "ACM welcomes Apple’s current step. The adjusted proposal should result in definitive conditions for dating-app providers that wish to use the App Store. Once the proposal for definitive conditions has been received, ACM will submit it to market participants for consultation. ACM will then as soon as possible hand down its decision whether Apple, when implementing those definitive conditions, is in compliance with ACM’s requirement that alternative methods of payment should be possible in dating apps."

"Until last weekend, Apple still had not met ACM’s requirements. That is why it has to pay a tenth penalty payment, which means that Apple must pay the maximum penalty of €50 million," it added. If ACM comes to the conclusion that Apple does not meet the requirements, ACM may impose another order subject to periodic penalty payments (with possibly higher penalties this time around) in order to stimulate Apple to comply with the order.

Apple was contacted for a response.

The public tug-of-war around the legal entitlement ordered by the ACM for local dating apps to be able to use non-Apple-based payment tech to process in-app sales of digital content if they choose has been going on since January -- although the ACM's order dates back to last year (but a court challenge by Apple limited public reporting of it until later).

While the case may appear almost ludicrously narrow -- a subset of apps within one small European market, where the ACM is empowered to issue such orders -- an in-train reform of pan-EU digital competition law, aka the Digital Markets Act (DMA), is set to reconfigure how the most powerful platforms will be able to operate across the bloc in the near future by defining up-front standards of conduct in areas like FRAND terms for business users, baking in interoperability requirements and banning anti-competitive practices like self-preferencing, among other "dos and don'ts" for gatekeeping giants.

So the ACM's order offers a microcosm glimpse of bigger EU demands to come.

The DMA is very likely to apply to Apple's App Store -- hence the Dutch case has attracted high-level interest within the EU, not least because the spat signposts the massive enforcement challenge the Commission will be taking on as it switches on ex ante oversight of gatekeeping platforms, likely starting from this fall. (Last week the EU institutions agreed politically on the detail of the DMA -- but formal adoption is still pending.)

Under the market reform, the size of the penalties that the Commission will be able to levy are considerably larger -- even up to 20% of worldwide annual turnover in cases of repeated breaches -- so the regime looks far harder for platform giants to ignore.

Another key change is that the DMA will be proactive, setting an expectation of compliance from the get go rather than the EU's competition regulator needing to spend months or even years proving non-compliance before being able to order changes.

EU swipes at Apple snubbing Dutch antitrust enforcement

How Europe has expanded its bid to disrupt Big Tech

 

Recommended Stories

  • New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

    A one-bedroom at 20 Exchange Place in Manhattan can cost $4,669 per month

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Value Stock That's Been Beating the Market for Years

    The world is undergoing massive digital transformations on a global scale and smart devices aren't limited to cellphones anymore. This IoT market is where insurance specialist Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) sees an opportunity. The company has carved out a profitable niche by offering insurance for the digital economy and the growth it's seeing is has investors excited, which is generating market-crushing returns.

  • 3 Things About Pinterest That Smart Investors Know

    In Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) case, the three factors that savvy investors know are a streak of declining monthly active users, a developing international segment, and a massive market opportunity. Pinterest thrived at the pandemic onset. Pinterest has shed monthly active users for three straight quarters.

  • Dejounte Murray with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 03/26/2022

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of National Presto...

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • This High-Yield REIT Could Be One to Hold Forever

    Dividend investors love investing in real estate investment trusts (REIT) because they typically offer high yields. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a retail REIT that easily weathered the early stages of the pandemic when other retail REITs were dealing with rent defaults. It's also doing great compared with mortgage REITs, which are dealing with fluctuating interest rates.

  • Tata and Adani are queueing up to take over Anil Ambani’s debt-laden company

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has evoked interest from several quarters, including the 150-year old Tata Group, coal billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, and Yes Bank. Promoted by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), it is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and has reportedly received 54 bids in all till now, news agency Press Trust of India has reported. Reliance Capital is currently under corporate insolvency resolution.

  • Spotify adds promised COVID-19 content advisory

    Spotify has added a long-expected COVID-19 content advisory tab in response to the uproar over misinformation from Joe Rogan's podcast.

  • How to Check and Maintain Your iPhone's Battery Health

    For so many of us, our iPhones are deeply woven into just about every aspect of our lives, whether it be our entertainment, work, or communication. Because of this, it is particularly frustrating when our phone battery is low on power or, even worse, dies.

  • Two premium vacant home lots sell for record-breaking prices in Paradise Valley

    One of the premium lots belonged to the co-founder of a large Scottsdale homebuilder. Here's why he sold what he calls the best lot in the area.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Robert Saleh discusses Jets missing out on Tyreek Hill: 'The young man wanted to go to Miami'

    New York Jets head coach discussed the trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins instead of New York.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Washington state sets target to end gas car sales by 2030

    “Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation.”

  • Intel's Audacious Turnaround Plan in 1 Chart

    The chip giant isn't messing around as it looks to reclaim the top position in the semiconductor industry.

  • Oil Prices Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Demand Fears

    Following a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, authorities have imposed a two-stage lockdown in Shanghai, China’s most populous city.

  • Oil Retreats as China’s Covid Resurgence Risks Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as China issued fresh virus lockdowns raising concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectFutures in New York fell more than $9 to trad

  • 3 sin companies leaving Russia for its war on Ukraine

    Alcohol and cigs could be on the wane in Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.