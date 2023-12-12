Apple's first macOS Sonoma 14.3 developer beta is out

macOS Sonoma

The first macOS Sonoma 14.3 developer beta is here, and testers can try it out right now.



Developers taking part in the test program can access the latest build by visiting the Apple Developer Center or updating Macs running the beta to the newest edition. Public beta versions are generally available via the Apple Beta Software Program a short time after the developer versions are released.



The beta arrives after Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.2 to the public on December 11, concluding the previous beta generation.



The first build of macOS Sonoma 14.3 is number 23D5033f.



At this initial stage of release, it is unclear what alterations Apple has introduced to the beta, but a close inspection by beta testers should reveal new features within hours of its introduction.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly suggest users don't install beta operating systems or other beta software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at andrew@AppleInsider.com.