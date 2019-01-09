Apple's greatest contribution to mankind will be health, says Tim Cook

Twitter More

Apple's smartphone business may not be going as well as the company would like it to, but Apple has a plan on how to mitigate this.

According to CEO Tim Cook, who appeared on CNBC's Mad Money on Monday, the company will announce new services this year.

Cook refused to go into details. "There will be more things coming. I don’t wanna tell you what they are. (...) I’m not gonna forecast precisely, the ramps and so forth. But they're things that we feel really great about, that we’ve been working on for multiple years," he said near the end of the interview. Read more...

