Apple’s iPad Pro just got a heck of a facelift

Apple’s (AAPL) iPad Pro, the high-powered slate that Apple says can replace your laptop — but not your MacBook, of course — is changing. It now more closely resembles the company’s iPhone XS and XS Max than the original iPad.

Unveiled Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, the new iPad Pro packs an edge-to-edge display and ditches its Touch ID fingerprint sensor for the Face ID camera used in recent iPhones. It’s a dramatic upgrade for the iPad line, and with a starting price of $799 for the new 11-inch model and $999 for the 12.9-inch version, it’s not cheap. But after spending some hands-on time with it, the new Pro looks like it might be the best tablet Apple has ever made.

To the edge

Like the new iPhone XR, the updated iPad Pro uses Apple’s Liquid Retina Display. Basically that means it’s an LCD panel that Apple managed to curve around the device’s edges to make for smooth, round corners. Since this is an LCD panel, it won’t produce the kind of inky blacks and vibrant colors the XS and XS Max offer, but your images will look great nonetheless. In fact, if you’ve used an iPad in the last few years you shouldn’t notice a difference.

While the Pros have an incredibly slim bezel running around their screens, they’re still not as edge-to-edge as the iPhones. The remaining bezel isn’t just necessary for the lighting elements in the displays, but to provide you with a means of holding the tablet without touching the screen by accident. A phone can have a truly edge-to-edge screen because you can wrap your hands around it entirely. A tablet not so much.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a smaller footprint, but it’s definitely still a big-screen slate. More

The edge-to-edge screen also means that Apple had to kill off the iPad Pro’s Home button. And I don’t miss it in the least. Face ID on the XR, X, XS and XS Max is responsive and easy to use. And if getting rid of the Home button means more screen real estate, sign me up.

In fact, Face ID on the iPad Pro is even better than on the iPhone, because you can use it in any orientation. That’s right — instead of having to hold your device in portrait mode when you use Face ID on your iPhone, you cause use it in landscape, portrait or anything in between on the iPad Pro. It makes sense for Apple to add that capability to the iPad since, as company reps put it, there’s no right way to hold the tablet. Face ID on the iPhone only works when the phone is in portrait orientation.

Thanks to those edge-to-edge screens, Apple was able to play with the size of the new Pros, too. The new 12.9-inch model has a far smaller footprint. Apple says it has 25% less volume than the previous generation 12.9-inch Pro. That’s a big improvement, because, frankly, the older 12.9-inch Pro was just too big to for me. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a big slate, but it’s definitely easier to handle than the original.

The new iPad Pro also gets an updated Folio keyboard cover. More

Then there’s the new 11-inch iPad Pro, which is basically the old 10.5-inch Pro with it’s screen stretched to the edges. This is the one that I’d feel comfortable buying, since you can easily hold it with one hand. Apple also sells the older 10.5-inch Pro, but it doesn’t get any of the benefits of the new models like a faster processor or Face ID.

Story Continues