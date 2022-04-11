Apple's latest AirPods are back on sale for $150

We saw both the AirPods Pro and the second-generation AirPods drop to near record-low prices last week, and now the third-generation AirPods have followed suit. Apple's latest version of its popular wireless earbuds are down to $150 right now, or $30 off their normal rate and only $10 more than their all-time-low price. We last saw them at this price at the end of March, so now's a good time to grab them if you missed the previous sale.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Amazon - $150

Apple made a lot of improvements to these AirPods — most notably, giving them a total redesign that makes them fit better than the second-generation wireless buds. They still don't quite match the AirPods Pro when it comes to fitting into different ear shapes, but they're much better than the classic AirPods. Apple also dramatically improved the audio quality on these buds by pairing a custom driver with a high-dynamic-range amplifier. You'll get crisp highs and a rich, consistent bass out of these buds, and if you're upgrading from a pair of second-gen buds, you'll immediately notice the difference in sound quality from the moment you put the new AirPods in your ears.

On top of that, the latest AirPods support Adaptive EQ, spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, plus they have a longer battery life, too. You'll get up to six hours of listening time before they need a recharge, and when use with their MagSafe case, you'll get up to 30 hours of total use. And as with other Apple earbuds, this model has the H1 chip inside, which enables convenient features like hands-free Siri access and quick pairing and switching between Apple devices. Overall, these are a solid pair of wireless earbuds that will be a good first pair for iPhone users who have yet to pick one up, or a great upgrade for those running their existing buds into the ground.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.