Apple’s latest iMac packs solid performance and sleek design: Review

Apple’s (AAPL) iMac is a sleek, powerful all-in-one desktop. Outfitted with the company’s new M3 chip, the latest iMac is a solid go-to computer for people looking for a family system that can handle daily web browsing, productivity apps, and some gaming in a compact package.

Starting at $1,299, the iMac stands out among most other all-in-one computers thanks to its high-resolution 4.5K display and funky array of colors, a hallmark of the lineup. For the average person, the base iMac is likely more than enough to get by.

But if you’re looking for a bit more graphics oomph, you’ll need to opt for the $1,499 model, which features 2 additional GPU cores versus the standard iMac.

I’ve been using the latest iMac for roughly a week, and its vast display performance proved more than enough for my daily workload. It even handled the game “Lies of P” without issue, helping to scratch that overwhelming gaming itch after a long day’s work.

Apple's new iMac is a great daily driver for your computing needs. (Apple) (Apple)

Colorful, sleek, cool

The iMac’s biggest selling point is its slim design. Running a laptop chip means it doesn’t have to have a massive fan or large air vents to keep it cool, allowing Apple to make the desktop exceedingly thin. I popped my review version of the iMac on my desk, and it took up as much space as my normal PC monitor.

But the iMac’s other selling point is its colorful look. The latest iMac comes in seven different colors: blue, green, pink, purple, yellow, orange, and silver. I got the blue model and, well, loved it.

My work desk, which is actually more of a mix of a desk, kitchen table, dining room table, and coat rack—I live in Queens, lay off—is a bit too crowded to serve as a showcase for a statement piece like the iMac, but I imagine it’d look nice and neat in someone’s home office.

The iMac I reviewed came with an upgraded Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and numeric keypad, an $80 add-on if you buy the base iMac.

As you can probably imagine the keyboard came in the same color blue as the iMac itself.

Story continues

Around back, the iMac features 2 USB C Thunderbolt ports, 2 USB C ports, and a power port.

While a thin profile and fun colors are certainly a plus, you’re buying the iMac because of its 24-inch 4.5K resolution display. As you’d expect, images and videos looked exceptionally crisp on the panel.

Sign up for the Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter. (Yahoo Finance)

It’s a night and day difference going from my 4-year-old desktop monitor to the iMac. Colors look vibrant, and there’s plenty of space to open multiple apps and windows without having to rearrange them into tiny squares around the screen.

A solid daily driver

The iMac’s new M3 chip gives it plenty of performance for your everyday needs and then some. I never experienced slowdown even while I was browsing the web, streaming music, livestreaming the experts on YahooFinance.com, and downloading games.

The game “Lies of P” ran smoothly and without issue with the graphics settings auto-selected. When I turned them all the way up, though, the game was a bit sluggish.

The game “Baldur’s Gate 3” ran well, but don’t expect to be able to play it on the highest graphics settings. It defaults to medium, which looks fine for sure. But if you want to get the best graphics experience, you’ll need more power than the iMac has to offer. This isn’t a gaming rig; it’s a system meant for everyday use rather than a monster designed to tackle graphics-intensive tasks.

If you’re in need of some serious processing power, the kind you’d need for high-end gaming, heavy-duty video editing, or working with CAD files, you’ll need to go with a pricier Mac Studio, which starts at $1,999.

A go-to gets better

Overall, the 24-inch iMac is an excellent all-in-one computer for most consumers. If you’re an Apple fan hunting for a no-nonsense desktop, the iMac is a no-brainer.

For those looking for serious processing firepower, though, you’ll want to take a step up to one of Apple’s more professional focused systems.

Daniel Howley is the tech editor at Yahoo Finance. He's been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance