Apple's latest research suggests the iOS app economy supports 2.2 million US jobs

Sarah Perez and Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

As app store legislation targeting tech giants Apple and Google moves forward in Congress, Apple today is out with two more new reports meant to demonstrate how successful the app economy has been under its reign. The company commissioned outside firms to produce analysis related to job growth and earnings in the iOS developer community. The studies found the iOS app economy now supports more than 2.2 million jobs in the U.S. and indicated a 118% increase in U.S. small developer earnings over the past two years.

Apple again tapped Analysis Group for one report -- the same firm it's used to produce reports to back up its position on its commission structure or to highlight the growing amount of commerce that takes place via apps. Last year, for example, that figure grew another 24%, to $643 billion, while Apple noted around 90% of those billings and sales were commission-free.

The larger point Apple is attempting to make with each new report is that Apple's current system is working well -- that it's fair; that its commissions are comparable with rival app stores and other software marketplaces; and that ultimately, Apple's app store business is good for the economy. But the underlying tone is also one of warning to potential regulators: beware what you're messing with. Today's reports are more of the same.

In the research backed by Analysis Group, Apple shared that revenue for small developers on the App Store in 2019 increased by 113% over the past two years, outpacing the earnings growth of larger developers by more than 2x. In the U.S., smaller developers saw a 118% increase in earnings since 2019. These small developers are those who earn up to $1 million per year and have fewer than 1 million annual downloads, said Apple.

Image Credits: Apple

It's interesting that Apple broke out small developers by both revenue and downloads, given that its own App Store Small Business Program, launched on January 1, 2021, only uses the $1 million threshold to drop commissions for small developers from 30% down to 15%. A certain number of downloads is not used as a threshold for that program. If Apple continues to chart this same growth metric over the years to come, then it won't be possible to make a direct comparison between these figures and its Small Business Program.

The report also examined the number of new developers joining the App Store ecosystem in 2021, noting that approximately 24% came from Europe, 23% from China, 14% from the U.S., 4.3% from Japan and 34% from other regions including Korea, India and Brazil. The number of smaller developers over the past two years has also grown, it said -- in the U.K. by almost 40% since 2019, and in Germany, by over 25%.

While Apple believes this data can help make the case for its successful running of the App Store, if anything, these figures highlight how important the App Store is to a wide range of global developers. That, in turn, could also help demonstrate why a system this large and powerful could also be due for more regulation and competition.

That's now underway. As Congress pushes forward its own app store bills in the U.S., Big Tech reform impacting Apple is coming into force in the EU by way of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), expected to roll out this spring. The DMA will bring in a series of upfront obligations on so-called internet gatekeepers, which are likely to apply to the big app store operators. In the U.K., a provisional report by the competition regulator last December suggested Apple and Google are both likely to face intervention over the control of their app stores, once the government legislates to empower a planned ex ante regime for regulating tech giants to address entrenched market power. The European Union recently agreed to its own ex ante reboot to tackle Big Tech.

Apple recently has been fighting back particularly hard against one of the DMA requirements to give consumers the ability to install apps from outside the App Store, also known as sideloading. Apple has stringently argued that permitting sideloading will make the iPhone less safe and secure for end-users. Stateside, Apple has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Fortnite maker Epic Games over much of the same thing -- the game maker wants to allow users to install its apps without paying Apple a commission, including by hosting them in its own App Store and processing its own payments. That lawsuit is under appeal.

Today's reports even suggest that some large developers -- perhaps those of Epic's size, in fact -- owe their mobile successes to Apple's App Store.

The research plots the growth of developers that earned more than $1 million on the App Store in 2021, finding that 45% of today’s large developers were either not on the App Store, or had less than $10,000 in earnings, five years ago.

Image Credits: Apple

While it is always interesting to have access to new App Store data, Apple's latest research only shows what a powerful force the App Store has become over the years. It's an ecosystem that's responsible for billions of dollars of commerce, that's fueling job growth and where Apple's decisions around revenue share agreements and developer policies can impact businesses earning millions.

Apple concluded the reports by noting the size of the App Store itself has now grown to 1.8 million apps. The store is visited by more than 600 million people weekly, it said, and Apple has more than 30 million registered developers.

The reports come ahead of Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, which runs June 6 through 10.

Recommended Stories

  • UK App Store economy saw record growth in 2021, Apple says

    Now supporting more than 440,000 jobs, the UK app economy on iOS is now the largest in Europe.

  • Apple responds to criticism of App Store by highlighting reports on developers’ earnings

    Apple has defended itself against ongoing criticism of the App Store by pointing to the earnings of developers. It has now pointed to new research that showed the UK app economy on Apple‘s iOS mobile platform saw record growth in 2021, supporting more than 440,000 jobs - more than anywhere else in Europe, the technology giant has said. A new report on Apple‘s App Store and its economy said the earnings of smaller UK app developers have grown by 84 per cent in the last two years, with the number of smaller developers joining the App Store up by 40 per cent.

  • Amazon flexes its retail muscle with a brick-and-mortar clothing store

    Signaling its ambitions to make a dent in the apparel market, Amazon today opened its first physical clothing store, Amazon Style, in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Offering a twist on the traditional experience, visitors to the Glendale, California shop at The Americana At Brand use an app to scan codes on displayed items from Steve Madden, Levi's, Lacoste and other brands to send them directly to a fitting room or pickup counter. As TechCrunch previously reported, Amazon Style features hundreds of brands chosen by "fashion creators" and "feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com."

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Mobile EV charging can eliminate 'charging deserts': SparkCharge CEO

    Buffalo, New York-based startup SparkCharge thinks it has the answer to the EV charging problem — bringing the charging directly to the customer, wherever they may be.

  • Broadcom Builds $60 Billion Hedge Against Chip Turmoil With VMware Pursuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan is circling his latest target in a streak of software-company acquisitions, this time pursuing VMware Inc. to add steadier revenue flow and wider margins as a hedge against the dramatic ups and downs of demand in the semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School C

  • Google Takes Yet Another Run at E-Commerce—and Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan recently had an issue with his rose bushes. His wife took a photo of the plants on her phone, uploaded the image to Google, identified the culprit and followed a link for a fungicide. Then she bought it.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fle

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • 10 Biggest Software Companies

    With Microsoft leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest software companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Qualcomm CEO sees growth in high-end phones even if economy slows

    Qualcomm Inc CEO Cristiano Amon sees growth for the chip supplier as consumers increasingly want "better phones," he said in an interview on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum, even as talk about an economic slowdown dominates the event in the Swiss ski town of Davos. "Qualcomm has redefined its mobile strategy to be focused on premium and high-tier, and we’re winning share in a flat market," Amon said. "For example, with devices such as the Samsung Galaxy, we had a 40% share and now we have in excess of 75%."

  • World’s Oil-Growth Engine Is About to Slow Despite $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big

  • Toyota Revs Up Race With Tesla

    The first purpose-built electric vehicle from the world’s best-selling auto brand is an important test case for the industry’s transition to battery technology.

  • Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

    Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

  • Lyft to Pause Some Hiring and Trim Budgets, Citing Economic Slowdown

    President John Zimmer announced the measures to staff Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Oracle to win unconditional EU nod for $28.3 billion Cerner deal -sources

    U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Cerner's data can help Oracle train and improve the software maker's artificial intelligence-based cloud services. The company, whose software traditionally ran in its customers' data centers, has started shifting its service to cloud computing providers.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Northwest Bank CEO Ronald Seiffert, who was dedicated to growth in Buffalo, dies unexpectedly

    After being appointed chairman and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, Ronald Seiffert oversaw vast change in the company and the industry. The bank vowed to carry out his strategic initiatives after Seiffert died “unexpectedly of natural causes” on Tuesday. “He set Northwest Bank on a trajectory to be successful,” said Rick Hamister, Northwest Bank’s New York state regional president, based in Amherst.

  • Block: On Track to Build an ‘Ecosystem of Ecosystems’

    Last week, Block (SQ) held its investor day, a bit of a rare occurrence for the digital payments giant. The last such event took place 5 years ago, and many things have changed since. In fact, referring to Block as a payments company might not suffice anymore, at least according to CEO Jack Dorsey. Dorsey has a bigger vision for Block, one which Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane highlights as an intention to build an "’ecosystem of ecosystems’ that will create a positive feedback loop as the business