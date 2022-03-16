U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,255.35
    -7.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,424.82
    -119.52 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,000.85
    +52.23 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.86
    +27.89 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.26
    -1.18 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.90
    -26.80 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    -0.45 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2350
    +0.0750 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3052
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9800
    +0.6800 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,566.67
    +321.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.13
    +12.57 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple’s M1 Ultra chip is good for you, but a problem for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAPL
    Watchlist
  • INTC
  • AMD

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Apple's M1 Ultra chip could upend the computer industry

Apple’s (AAPL) new M1 Ultra processor hits the market Friday. The chip, which you can get in the new $3,999 Mac Studio, is expected to be an absolute powerhouse that can take on the best of what Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), and Nvidia (NVDA) have to offer.

That’s good news for consumers and nerdy tech editors looking for new gaming rigs and high-end systems to run video and photo editing software. It’s also a huge accomplishment for Apple, which only started offering laptop and desktop chips in 2020.

It also means a huge cost savings for people who want a monster computer that can tackle the most intense tasks. In fact, Apple says a fully-loaded Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra priced at $7,999 can smack around a $25,599 Mac Pro with an Intel chip and AMD graphics card when it comes to video encoding.

And yes, $7,999 is pricey, but it’s wild to get that kind of performance from a system that’s considerably less expensive than the Mac Pro.

Apple CEO Time Cook unveils the M1 Ultra during an Apple press event on March 8. (Image: Apple)
Apple CEO Time Cook unveils the M1 Ultra during an Apple press event on March 8. (Image: Apple)

“Apple is beating chip companies at their own game with the M1 series,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance.

Of course, what’s good for Apple is bad for its competitors. That’s because, according to experts, the M1 Ultra could ditch their Windows-based PCs in favor of Cupertino’s Macs.

“Apple has this internal silicon business. It's very capable, it's leading in that application processor design,” Gartner senior director analyst Jon Erensen told Yahoo Finance.

Apple’s chips give consumers an option beyond Windows

For years, users in need of a high-end computer capable of crunching huge amounts of data needed a powerful CPU coupled with a discrete graphics card. And Windows PCs provided that.

Sure, Apple sold systems with Intel chips and AMD graphics, but the company didn’t update them as frequently as PC makers that swapped out their computers with incremental processor upgrades every year. That made Windows machines the best option if you were looking for the most powerful computers on the market.

With the M1 Ultra, though, Apple has control over both the CPUs and GPUs it drops into its systems, which means it can update its Macs as it sees fit. It also means better integration between the M1 Ultra and Apple’s software, which should also be a boon for performance.

Apple created the M1 Ultra by snapping two M1 Max chips together using an architecture technology called UltraFusion.

In total, the M1 Ultra packs a whopping 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores. According to Apple, that means the M1 Ultra can handle intense processes like editing 8K videos or running 3D modeling apps without breaking a sweat.

Apple&#39;s M1 Ultra is literally two M1 Max chips snapped together. (Image: Apple)
Apple's M1 Ultra is literally two M1 Max chips snapped together. (Image: Apple)

Apple says a Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra will outperform a Windows PC outfitted with an Intel Core i9 desktop chip and Nvidia’s formidable RTX 3090 graphics card, while consuming less overall power.

That not only means the Mac Studio will run at lower temperatures than competing PCs, but it will also maintain peak performance longer than its PC counterparts.

Apple has always done well among creative professionals thanks to its products’ designs and capabilities. But Windows-based machines caught up to Apple in recent years, with manufacturers like Microsoft pushing out systems with powerful processors and graphics cards.

But with the M1 Ultra, Apple has a chip that could outperform its PC rivals and give Apple the performance crown. And that’s more than enough reason for gamers and creators to jump to Apple’s side.

Apple is putting pressure on Intel, Nvidia, and AMD

There’s just one caveat: the M1 Ultra is only available in the Mac Studio. You can’t buy one off the shelf and slap it into any old computer. That’s a major letdown for enthusiasts who build their computers.

According to Ives, however, Apple may eventually make the M1 Ultra available to other computer makers, giving consumers the ability to build their own M1 Ultra-based systems while putting Apple in direct competition with Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.

“This latest M1 Ultra is a game changer on the graphics front and ultimately is competitive versus Nvidia,” Ives said. “Now it’s about how big Apple goes outside Cupertino and selling its chip to third parties.”

Of course, Apple could simply hold on to its chips and use them to lure prospective customers. After all, it’s done that with the iPhone for years. Apple also previously licensed its Mac OS operating to third parties in the '90s, but killed the program, because it was cannibalizing its own Macintosh computer sales.

But if Apple does begin selling its processors to third-parties, it could take a slice out of Intel, Nvidia, and AMD’s respective market shares. And if the M1 Ultra’s performance is as good as Apple claims, that could happen more quickly than you’d think.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Fed raises interest rates for the first time since 2018

    The Federal Reserve is expected today to raise short-term interest rates by 0.25%, marking the central bank's first substantial move to quell high inflation as prices rise at paces not seen in about 40 years.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

    Turns out, no sooner did Lockheed Martin get some good news -- than some bad news followed. Lockheed Martin's F-35 -- here viewed head-on -- could be a headache for Lockheed Martin today. On Monday this week, as you may have heard, Lockheed Martin investors were thrilled to learn that the German Luftwaffe is planning to purchase as many as 35 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, to replacing its aging Tornado fighter-bombers.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising for the second straight day as the broader market rose this morning and as Chinese EV stocks posted significant gains. Rivian investors are likely happy to see other companies in the industry experiencing share price rebounds. The electric automaker's share price was up 12.5% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Market check: Stocks rise ahead of Fed decision, chip stocks jump

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the sector action in early trading ahead of the Fed policy decision.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • US economy is not going to enter a recession, says expert

    Is economic growth slowing sharply?

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Hudson's Bay bidding for Kohl's - source

    (Reuters) -Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay Co is bidding for American peer Kohl's Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Hudson's Bay were planning bids in the high $60s per share. Kohl's has asked suitors to submit offers by Wednesday, the report said.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva