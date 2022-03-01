Apple's Mac Mini M1 drops back down to an all-time low of $570

If you missed the sale earlier this month, now's your chance to grab Apple's Mac Mini M1 at its best price yet. The compact desktop has returned to a record low of $570, thanks to a discount and a coupon that knocks an additional $80 off the sale price. You'll get the best deal on the 256GB version, but the 512GB model is also cheaper than usual: it's on sale for $799, but an automatically applied coupon will bring the final price down to $750.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $570 Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $750

The Mac Mini M1 was already the most budget-friendly M1 machine in Apple's lineup, so it's a steal at this sale price. You can expect performance similar to that of the MacBook Air M1, which is to say, speedy and efficient with near instantaneous wake times and even zippy iOS app performance. The Mac Mini M1 has an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, and both models on sale have 8GB of RAM. If you want to future-proof your machine a bit, consider springing for the extra-storage model. But most people will likely find their needs met by the base, 256GB version.

The small desktop's exterior will look familiar if you've had a Mac Mini in the past. Apple focused its efforts updating the inside, so the outside is mostly unchanged. The compact silver box should be able to fit into even the most cramped desk setups, and it has a number of ports on its back edge, including two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connector, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While we're still waiting to hear whether Apple will have a hardware event in March, there's no guarantee an updated Mac Mini will make an appearance at such an event. So if you've been on the hunt for a powerful desktop upgrade, Amazon's latest sale on the Mac Mini M1 is one to consider.

