Apple's Mac Mini M1 is $50 off at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

While we saw the Mac Mini M1 drop in price during the holiday shopping season, you have another chance to grab the desktop for less right now. Amazon has the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $649, or $50 less than usual. It's not a record low — the machine dropped to $570 last month thanks to a sale combined with an addition coupon — but it's a noteworthy discount for this time of year in which most gadgets return to normal prices after the seasonal rush.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon - $649

The Mac Mini M1 runs on the same processor as the latest MacBook Air, which means you should notice a big improvement in performance, especially if you're coming from an aging device. It has an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU, along with a Neural Engine that handles machine-learning tasks. In our experience with the Air, the M1 chipset was blazing fast, helping sites load almost instantly and running native apps smoothly. And you'll get all of that in the most affordable M1 machine if you go with the Mac Mini — even at its normal price of $699, the Mini is $300 cheaper than the $999 MacBook Air, making it a good option for those who don't want to break the bank while investing in a newer, faster computer.

If you appreciated the minimalist design of previous Mac Minis, you'll like the latest model because it hasn't changed much. Its silver exterior is only interrupted on one edge by the machine's port array, which includes two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A connectors, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you've been itching to update your family's computer, or you just want to add a capable desktop to your home without spending too much money, this sale on the Mac Mini M1 is worth considering.

