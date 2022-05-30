Apple's MagSafe Battery pack is the cheapest it's been this year

For iPhone users looking for extra power plus wireless charging who want to stay in the Apple ecosystem, the MagSafe battery pack is the best (and only) way to go. It's pretty expensive at $99, but Amazon now has it on sale for $80 ($19 off the regular price), the cheapest we've seen it this year.

The MagSafe battery pack snaps magnetically onto the back of all iPhone 12 or 13 models and starts charging the handset once attached with about 5 watts of power. It fits onto the back of even the iPhone 13 mini, so you can continue to use your phone with one hand while powering up. If you plug in the battery pack while charging your iPhone, you'll get up to 15W of power and you can keep track of your phone's and the battery pack's recharge on your iPhone's lock screen.

The main downside to the MagSafe battery pack is the 1,460 mAh battery that can't fully charge any of the supported iPhones, and charging speed limited to 5 watts — lower than some third-party models. If you need more juice, take a look at Anker's $60 5,000 mAh MagGo model or the bulky but powerful $60 Belkin 10,000 mAh magnetic charger and portable power bank. Apple's MagSafe model is certainly more elegant and portable than those options, so if you've been looking to buy one, it'd be best to act soon.

