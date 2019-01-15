Apple's now selling $129 Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

Twitter More

The year has only just begun, and Apple's first product releases are...Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

Apple quietly introduced the new battery cases, which provide up two twice the amount of battery life for some some use cases, for $129 in its online store and through its Apple Store app. Retail stores will carry the accessories soon.

The new Smart Battery Cases feature a soft-touch silicone exterior with micro-fiber lined interior and come in your choice of white or black. Bummer there aren't matching colors for iPhone XR owners, though. Read more...

