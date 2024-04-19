Apple's offer to open up tap-and-go tech to be approved by EU next month, sources say

Foo Yun Chee
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Apple's offer to open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals is set to be approved by EU antitrust regulators as soon as next month after it tweaked some of the terms, people familiar with the matter said.

Apple's bid to settle the four-year investigation would help it dodge a finding of wrongdoing and stave off a potential hefty fine that could be as much as 10% of its global annual turnover.

Apple's tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets.

The European Commission two years ago accused Apple of thwarting competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet by preventing rival mobile wallets app developers from accessing its tap-and-go technology.

The U.S. tech giant in January offered to let rivals access its NFC on its iPhones, iPads and other Apple mobile devices free of charge without having to use Apple Pay or Apple Wallet, with access based on fair and non-discriminatory criteria.

It also offered to provide additional functionalities including defaulting of preferred payment apps, access to authentication features such as FaceID and a suppression mechanism, and also to set up a dispute settlement mechanism.

Apple was asked to tweak some of the terms following feedback from rivals and customers. The NFC proposal would be for 10 years.

The Commission aims to accept the offer by the summer, with May as the likeliest month although the timing could still change as it waits for Apple to work out the final technical details, the people familiar with the matter said.

The company was hit with a 1.84 billion-euro ($2 billion) fine, its first EU antitrust penalty, last month for thwarting competition from Spotify and other music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.

($1 = 0.9388 euro)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Ample oil supplies limit impact of MidEast flare-up on prices

    Plentiful supplies of some of the biggest crude grades are limiting the impact on benchmark oil futures prices of conflict in the Middle East, according to analysts and traders. To date, the conflict has not had a big impact on oil supplies from the Middle East, the world's top producing region. "In the absence of actual supply/production issues this market will struggle to convincingly challenge the annual peaks reached at the end of last week," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Tesla Recalls Almost 3,900 Cybertrucks to Fix Faulty Pedals

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. recalled 3,878 Cybertruck pickups to rework or replace accelerator pedals that can dislodge and cause the vehicle to unintentionally accelerate, increasing risk of a crash.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThe carm

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Alphabet (GOOG). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Fed's Goolsbee: 'It makes sense to wait' before cutting rates

    One of the Fed's more dovish officials said Friday that 'progress on inflation has stalled' and that 'it makes sense to wait' before cutting interest rates.

  • Jay Powell just made buying a home this spring even more challenging

    The Fed chair this week doused any hopes home buyers still had that mortgage rates would soften anytime soon. That has big implications for the housing market.

  • Fortress-Backed Brightline Asks Investors to Bet on Florida Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline, the first new US private passenger railroad in more than a century, is betting it can lure more Floridians out of their cars — but first, it is refinancing roughly $4 billion in debt.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe For

  • Jamie Dimon says he feels tremendous pressure to guard over the economy and make society better

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO says he feels a 'huge burden to do a good job for his country'.

  • Tesla's EV success made it 'Magnificent.' It could also be its downfall.

    Tesla's growth story was about leading the paradigm shift to EVs, and an affordable car was a part of that story. Now without it, the narrative has changed.

  • This Billionaire Warren Buffett Disciple Has 70% of His American Portfolio in Just 2 Stocks

    Should you invest alongside him?

  • TA Said to Mull €1 Billion Sale of 3D Software Provider Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- TA Associates and LEA Partners are considering a potential sale of Chaos Group, a maker of 3D video-rendering software that could be valued as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame C