Apple's pricey new monitor comes with a free 1-meter cable. A 1.8-meter cable will cost you $129.

Gabrielle Bienasz
·1 min read
tim cook apple
Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • Apple introduced new products at a livestreamed event Tuesday, like a cheaper iPhone and a new monitor.

  • The monitor comes with a free 1-meter cable. The next length up costs $129, MacRumors reported.

  • A three-meter version that's not available yet costs $159.

Apple unveiled a slew of new products on Tuesday, but some of the accessories raised a few eyebrows for their price points.

Among the new offerings was a $1,600 monitor in aluminum casing called Studio Display. It comes with a Thunderbolt 4 Cable, a 1-meter cord to connect to a computer or device, as MacRumors originally reported.

Those looking for a longer cord are in luck — at a price: a 1.8-meter version costs $129, and a three-meter version soon to be available will go for $159.

As CNBC tech reporter Steve Kovach tweeted Tuesday: "Apple is selling this 3 meter cord for ... $159."

Prior to the Thunderbolt 4 Cable, there was the Thunderbolt 3, a longer version (two meters) of which Apple started selling separately in 2020 for a "whopping" $129, Insider wrote at the time.

At the "Peek Performance" event Tuesday, Apple also debuted a few other products, like a more powerful iPhone SE (the cheapest iPhone) and new iPad Air.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

