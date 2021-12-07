U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,651.50
    +61.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,554.00
    +342.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,148.75
    +306.00 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.40
    +36.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.37
    +1.88 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1245
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    23.79
    -6.88 (-22.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3221
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7670
    +0.2770 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,069.39
    +2,745.41 (+5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.38
    +57.22 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,319.64
    +87.36 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Apple's second-generation AirPods are back on sale for $100

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Despite the addition of the third-generation AirPods to Apple's earbud lineup, the second-gen versions remain a decent option for those that liked the fit of the company's old-school EarPods. They've also become a budget-friendly option this holiday shopping season as we've seen the second-gen AirPods go on sale a few times. Now you can pick them up for only $100, which is roughly $60 off their normal price. While they were on sale for $89 last month for a brief period of time, this remains one of the best prices we've seen.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $100

You probably know the drill about AirPods by now, but we'll provide a refresher. These are the "classic" style AirPods that made Apple's earbuds some of the most popular in the wireless audio space. Their kicker is the H1 chipset inside that allows them to quickly pair and switch between Apple devices. Not only do they connect to your iPhone in seconds, but they can also switch to, say, your MacBook while you watch a YouTube video pretty seamlessly.

The EarPods-like design of these buds will be great for some, but a bit cumbersome for others. That's one of the improvements Apple made with its third-gen earbuds, but those come in at $179. The second-gen models have decent sound quality and a good battery life, too — you'll get around five hours of use before they need more power, and you can get more than 24 hours of total listening time after a few recharges with the included case. Overall, they may not have some of the newer bells and whistles you'll find on the latest AirPods, but these make a good pair of wireless earbuds for Apple users on a budget.

  • Chinese Amazon aggregator Nebula Brands raises $50M led by L Catterton

    2021 has been a rosy year for China-based Amazon vendors looking for exits. Roll-ups, or brand aggregators, have been flooding China's export-oriented e-commerce market with capital to scoop up sellers. The roll-ups themselves are fueled by venture capital, such as Silicon Valley's Markai, which recently raised its seed round of $4 million from investors like Pear VC and Sea Capital to acquire Chinese brands.

  • The Awesome Third-Gen Apple AirPods Are On Sale for the Holidays

    The great deals on Apple’s AirPods are still going strong.

  • The Morning After: Is ‘Halo: Infinite’ worth the wait?

    Apple takes Russia to court over App Store ruling, 'Fortnite' Chapter 3 officially debuts with a new island, Spider-Man and The Rock, and eBay banned some users by mistake

  • Academic freedom: UF Faculty Senate study finds broad fear of reprisal for criticism

    A committee formed to study concerns over academic freedom at the University of Florida finds issues go deeper than a few recent incidents.

  • Google TV makes it easier to watch free, live streaming channels

    Pluto TV will appear in the Live and For You tabs.

  • Tesla is reportedly replacing some faulty Autopilot cameras for free

    The cameras on some of its US-made cars have faulty printed circuit boards, CNBC says.

  • The Morning After: The latest Unreal Engine demo is ‘The Matrix Awakens’

    Today’s tech headlines: The latest Unreal Engine demo is ‘The Matrix Awakens’, Conceptual hydrogen-powered plane could fly halfway around the world without refueling, and Instagram launches Take a Break and other safety features for teens

  • Ringo Starr Asbury Park debut at Paramount is canceled, venue is 'closed indefinitely'

    There will be no Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band concert in Asbury Park, but they're still set to perform at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank.

  • Apple Gets Another Street-High Target on Virtual Reality Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. got its second Street-high price target as Morgan Stanley sees it benefiting from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesAnalyst Katy

  • IBM and TELUS to deliver 5G and edge computing across Canada

    Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) and TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) are deploying a Canada-wide 5G edge computing platform to enable enterprises across multiple industries to accelerate innovative solutions that deliver new value to their clients and operations. TELUS' 5G edge computing platform, deployed as a Hybrid Multi-Cloud environment paired with IBM Cloud Satellite, extends secure and open cloud services to the edge of the network, helping customers improve business performance and customer experience wh

  • Shiba Inu's 5 Biggest Catalysts in 2022

    Investors have witnessed history in a number of respects since March 2020. For instance, stock investors have watched the benchmark S&P 500 deliver the strongest bounce from a bear market bottom of all time.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 7th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for the broader market, a Bitcoin breakout from $52,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel placed an overweight rating on Apple. A KeyBanc analyst expects Apple's share price to climb to new highs in the year ahead. Nispel sees three potential catalysts for Apple's business that could drive its share price higher.

  • Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, the firm said on Tuesday, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business. Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm as it pivots on the two business pillars of chips and consumer devices, including smartphones, to help lead the next phase of growth and boost competitiveness. Samsung, whose Galaxy flagship brand helped it become the world's biggest smartphone maker by volume, is seeking to revive slowing mobile growth, whose profit contribution shrank to 21% last quarter from nearly 70% at its peak in early 2010s.

  • $24K stolen from couple's Coinbase account

    A Central Florida couple just had thousands of dollars ripped from their account and they want to make sure that no one else falls victim. They used a popular new way to invest their money, but hackers went after them.

  • Jeep Maker Stellantis Bets on Software to Boost Revenue

    The auto giant said it plans to leverage key partnerships to make smart cockpits—a revamp of a car’s dashboard designed for an ultra-connected vehicle—to reach a revenue target of about $22.57 billion.

  • Stellantis looks to revenue-generating software for its cars

    Automaker Stellantis rolled out its software strategy on Tuesday including a 2030 target of 20 billion euros ($22.54 billion) in annual revenue from related products and subscriptions as it takes aim at rival Tesla. CEO Carlos Tavares said the world's fourth largest carmaker expected to have 34 million connected vehicles on the road by then, up from 12 million now. As part of its software push, Stellantis said from 2024 it would deploy three new technological platforms powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

  • This Cryptocurrency Could Be 10 Times Higher by 2030

    The stock market has nothing on cryptocurrency when it comes to stellar gains. While the S&P 500 index more than doubled in value in less than 18 months from the low point of the pandemic to its recent high, the total cryptocurrency market cap has risen from $163 billion to almost $2.

  • Global Cisco Study Identifies Top Security Practices to Detect Threats and Ensure Business Resiliency

    Today, Cisco released its latest cybersecurity report, Security Outcomes Study Volume 2, surveying more than 5,100 security and privacy professionals across 27 markets to determine the most impactful measures teams can take to defend their organizations against the evolving threat landscape. Respondents shared their approaches to updating and integrating their security architecture, detecting and responding to threats and staying resilient when disaster strikes.