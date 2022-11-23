U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,019.73
    +16.15 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,166.66
    +68.56 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,254.91
    +80.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.74
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    -3.45 (-4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.39 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0396
    +0.0089 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7390
    -0.0190 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0167 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.6160
    -1.5610 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,487.44
    +343.22 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.97
    -0.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
32

Apple stock 'could be the canary in the coal mine' for China reopening: Strategist

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

Investors curious about the next move in the broader market would be wise to pay extra attention to shares of multinational tech giant Apple (AAPL).

"One of the reasons that has been helping sentiment, particularly in industrial stocks and things like that, is the idea that China is going to be reopening," Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "If there is another wave of lockdowns in China, that really upends that story. It upends global growth potential. And so, yes, Apple could be the canary in the coal mine."

Apple stock has gained about 2% in the past month, underperforming the S&P's nearly 7% gain.

The COVID-19 situation in China, a key manufacturing hub for Apple, has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks — impacting the operations of Apple, Tesla, and other U.S.-based companies.

China's COVID-19 cases are surging toward record highs just as the country was moving away from its zero-COVID policy, which had spurred optimism in global asset markets.

On Wednesday, China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported over 28,000 infections nationwide in the country for the prior day. That's roughly equivalent to the 2022 peak in April, according to the NHC.

Apple's business has been thrust into the limelight amid the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

"Apple is too big to ignore," Sosnick stressed.

Workers at the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, China, a key manufacturing hub for Apple iPhones, clash with authorities. (screenshot)
Workers at the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, China, a key manufacturing hub for Apple iPhones, clash with authorities. (screenshot)

Violent protests erupted at the flagship plant of iPhone maker Foxconn this week, with protestors smashing windows and clashing with authorities amid harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

"Regarding any violence," Foxconn said in a statement on Wednesday, "the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again."

If COVID-19 cases continue to climb in China and fresh lockdowns ensue and weigh on global economic growth, the current move in Apple's stock could hint at a broader pullback in markets soon.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 13, 2022 - Customers experience the new iPhone 14 series smartphones at the Apple Inc flagship store in Shanghai, China, Oct 13, 2022. The iPhone 14 series has already seen steep price drops on e-commerce platforms, with this being the fastest price drop for an iPhone since its release. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Customers experience the new iPhone 14 series smartphones at the Apple Inc flagship store in Shanghai, China, Oct 13, 2022. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"After battling the macro headwinds and delivering a strong September quarter/guidance in a stark contrast to the rest of Big Tech, this latest zero Covid situation is an absolute body blow for Apple in its most important holiday quarter," Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives wrote in a note to clients. "With demand remaining firm into holiday season, we would estimate this negatively impacting roughly 5% of iPhone sales this quarter based on impacted China production/supply issues. While not the news any bull wants to hear from Apple, its a supply issue and related to China's zero Covid policy which is a very frustrating situation for Apple (and its investors) yet again, but not demand driven."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage rates edge down more, remain below 7%

    The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.58% this week from 6.61% the week prior.

  • Tesla stock bear surprises with upgrade after $600 billion rout

    Tesla stock woes have caught the attention of one noted Wall Street bear on the EV maker.

  • Tesla's next gigafactory could be in South Korea

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla's next gigafactory in Asia will be in South Korea.

  • Tesla stock ‘is oversold’ and that's 'a big tell' for the market, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the scrutiny Tesla is facing as Elon Musk focuses on running Twitter, how China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are affecting Apple stock, and the outlook for markets.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 'Avatar 2' nabs 'huge' China release as Hollywood relations remain shaky: Analyst

    Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been greenlit for a China release.

  • The 3 most important things learned during FTX's first day in bankruptcy court

    The two-hour hearing was a traditional measure meant to authorize FTX’s requests to pay its advisors, employees, and vendors.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Tech giants are axing their experimental projects. That could cost them in the end.

    Tech companies are cutting costs and programs, but that could hurt them in the long run.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Housing: Underlying demand ‘is still very strong,’ analyst says

    UBS US Homebuilders & Building Products Equity Research Analyst John Lovallo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss new home sales, the housing market, higher mortgage rates, and the outlook for real estate.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • U.S. business activity weakens further in November: S&P Global survey

    S&P Global said on Wednesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 46.3 this month from a final reading of 48.2 in October. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the private sector. Activity is slumping under the weight of the Federal Reserve's most aggressive interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s aimed at curbing inflation by dampening economic demand.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Tesla’s Stock Slump Has Gone Too Far, Morgan Stanley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough, pushing the stock higher on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellMorgan Stanley

  • Amazon Plans to Invest $1 Billion a Year in Movies for Theaters

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. plans to spend more than $1 billion a year to produce movies that it will release in theaters, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, the largest commitment to cinemas by an internet company.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Bi

  • U.S. Stocks Wobble Ahead of Fed Minutes

    Major stock indexes have mounted a turnaround lately amid expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates by a smaller amount in December.

  • Analyst: Sell Best Buy stock as sales remain 'some of the worst in retail'

    Fade the post-earnings rally in shares of struggling electronics retailer Best Buy, Citi says.

  • 5 Unfilled Gaps In Tesla (TSLA)'s Chart

    Tesla stock has recently lost nearly 50% of its value in just over two months. Now it's within striking distance of a large downside gap that could act as a tactical target for a bearish bet. But be warned: Many Tesla bears have fallen victim to this EV stock, and shorting Tesla is not for the faint of heart. For those brave enough to consider it, read on.

  • Stock Market Gains Fade Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Tesla Up 6%; Bitcoin Short Squeeze?

    Stock market indexes added to Tuesday gains ahead of Wednesday afternoon's Fed minutes, while Americans headed out to visit family and friends. Tesla erupted in a short squeeze after a Citigroup upgrade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 0.1% on Wednesday morning while the S&P 500 added 0.2%.