Apple’s switch from Intel to its own chips is its smartest move in years: Tech

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Apple’s switch from Intel to its own chips is its smartest move in years: Apple (AAPL) is leaving Intel (INTC) in the dust. The iPhone maker announced plans to cut ties with the processor giant during its virtual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, saying that it will phase out the use of Intel’s chips in its Mac line of computers over the next two years. READ MORE

