Apple’s top new iOS 11 features

Apple announced new features at the WWDC 2017.

Here are the top 10 features to look out for this fall:

The Apple Pay Cash Card will let users pay and receive peer-to-peer money transactions in iMessage.

Siri will be able to translate in various languages, like English, French, Chinese, German, Spanish and Italian.

Siri Male and Female voice get an update to sound more natural.

“Intelligence” feature will let Siri make suggestions on what you might find interesting.

Users will be able swipe up to get access to the redesigned control center, and use 3D touch to expand the options.

New live photo features will include looped live photos, a bounce feature and a simulated long exposure.

Apple Maps will have indoor maps for shopping malls and airports in select cities.

Maps will also have safety-driving features like speed limits, lane guidance and “do not disturb.”

IOS will roll out multiroom audio between iPhones, iPads and a variety of third-party speakers.

