Apple’s top new iOS 11 features

Apple announced new features at the WWDC 2017.
Here are the top 10 features to look out for this fall:
The Apple Pay Cash Card will let users pay and receive peer-to-peer money transactions in iMessage.
Siri will be able to translate in various languages, like English, French, Chinese, German, Spanish and Italian.
Siri Male and Female voice get an update to sound more natural.
“Intelligence” feature will let Siri make suggestions on what you might find interesting.
Users will be able swipe up to get access to the redesigned control center, and use 3D touch to expand the options.
New live photo features will include looped live photos, a bounce feature and a simulated long exposure.
Apple Maps will have indoor maps for shopping malls and airports in select cities.
Maps will also have safety-driving features like speed limits, lane guidance and “do not disturb.”
IOS will roll out multiroom audio between iPhones, iPads and a variety of third-party speakers.
More Trending Tech:
This high-tech workout bag cleans itself
The car of the future debuts at SXSW
There’s now an indoor potty for small dogs
Get out of your next traffic jam with this flying car
A self-driving car that can do your errands for you
Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code
This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer
Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home
Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink
Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless
The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing
Netflix has just helped improve your commute
Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game
Your next food delivery order could come from a robot
You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do
This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage
You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM
Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting
You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish
Amazon offers special deals through Alexa
WhatsApp video calling is finally here
You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone
Apple reveals new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
This smart crib will help your baby sleep safely through the night
New hybrid console takes Nintendo on the go
2.7k