Apple's video streaming service is coming as soon as April, report says

Apple's fabled subscription video service — the one we've been waiting for many, many years to come — might finally launch in April.

This is according to a report from The Information, which focuses on how Amazon is getting ready for increasing competition in the video streaming space.

Back in October, the same outlet said Apple was planning to launch the streaming service in the first half of 2019; now, the date has gotten a bit more precise. The Information claims Apple has told its content partners to be ready for launch by mid-April, with the actual launch happening within "several weeks" of that date. Read more...

