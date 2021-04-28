Apple’s wave of new products brings a special kind of baggage

U.S. markets closed

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Apple's latest products should be hits, but they come with risks for the company

Apple (AAPL) has begun launching a slew of game-changing products and features, like devices that track down your lost stuff and a new feature to protect your privacy online. But each one brings a special kind of baggage — namely, they come at a time when Apple faces attacks from rivals and antitrust scrutiny from regulators.

On Friday, Apple will roll out its AirTags devices, which help you find lost items and compete with Tile’s products. In May, it will release its Apple Podcast Subscriptions service just as Spotify (SPOT), which has filed antitrust complaints against Apple in the U.S. and European Union, is expanding its own podcast products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomes customers to the company&#39;s new store, Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomes customers to the company's new store, Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

And at this moment, its iOS 14.5 update is landing on millions of iPhones, complete with Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency, a feature that has drawn opposition from Facebook and could potentially hurt the social network’s bottom line.

As it launches these products, Apple faces a probe in the U.K. over its app store rules, and just last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing scrutinizing Apple’s and Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) app store policies. The tech giant has also been accused by House lawmakers of using the app store to punish its rivals.

So why would Apple further strain its relationships with competitors and risk greater antitrust scrutiny from the government? Because keeping you locked into its ecosystem of products is more than worth the trouble. Apple reported earnings on Wednesday, and revenue was up a whopping 54% year-over-year for the quarter on strong hardware sales.

“Vigorous competition is not illegal,” explained Penn State University law professor John Lopatka. “It will likely intensify antitrust scrutiny only marginally while potentially resulting in a handsome payoff."

Keeping you hooked

All roads run through Apple’s iPhone. In the company’s 2020 fiscal year alone, the iPhone generated roughly 50% of Apple’s $274 billion in total revenue. That’s why Apple wants you to keep upgrading to the latest model.

It’s also why Apple’s Mac line of laptops and desktops, iPads, Apple Watch, and AirPods all work best with the iPhone. And the company’s new AirTags fit the same profile. Available for $29, or $99 for a set of four, AirTags are attached to items like your keys or wallet. Misplace them, and AirTags guide you to their location via Apple’s Find My app.

Apple has revealed its new AirTags, a tracking product for your most lost items. (Image: Apple)
Apple has revealed its new AirTags, a tracking product for your most lost items. (Image: Apple)

But AirTags aren’t the first device of their kind. Tile has been offering trackers for years that connect to your iPhone. But changes Apple has made to iOS, Tile says, have made it more difficult for consumers to use its product. Last year, Tile sent a letter to the E.U.'s competition regulator claiming Apple makes setting up Tile on the iPhone more cumbersome than Apple’s own Find My app.

Apple’s Find My app comes preinstalled on all Apple devices, and locates lost Apple products. Recently, Apple opened up Find My to third-party products like Tile, but Tile’s general counsel, Kirsten Daru, says that using Find My hurts Apple competitors while benefiting the iPhone maker.

“The Find My Program holds critical location data hostage to coerce developers like Tile to abandon our apps and networks,” Daru said during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “It deprives customers of choice and breaks our interoperability with Android.”

Apple, meanwhile, says that it welcomes competition, as it helps spur innovation and provide customers with more choices.

The war over podcasts

Launching in May, Apple Podcast Subscriptions will let users subscribe to podcasts such as Tenderfoot TV, NPR, and the Athletic as well as access additional content and exclusive series.

Like AirTags, however, Apple Podcast Subscriptions will anger another tech company. And as with Tile, Apple’s biggest competitor for its new service is also one of the harshest critics of its App Store policy: Spotify.

Spotify complains that Apple forces it to use the tech giant’s in-app purchasing system, which gives Apple a 30% cut of Spotify subscriptions. That system, meanwhile, forbids Spotify from pointing customers to its own website to make subscription purchases.

So what has Apple Podcast Subscriptions got to do with that? Spotify has used podcasts to grow its subscriber base, snatching up exclusive rights to Joe Rogan’s podcast, as well as podcasting networks The Ringer and Gimlet. Apple is certain to receive more scrutiny for launching its new service, as Spotify’s own podcast ambitions take shape.

But for Apple, it’s worth the risk, because chances are, if you subscribe to its podcast service, you’re going to stick with Apple for the long term. And that means more hardware sales.

Apple’s privacy fight

Even Apple’s iOS 14.5, the latest version of the operating system that powers the iPhone, isn’t without controversy. The update, available for download now, brings a new feature called App Tracking Transparency that lets iPhone users choose whether the apps they download can track their activity across the web and other apps.

Apple&#39;s iOS 14.5 will include a new feature that allows you to stop apps from tracking you across apps and websites called App Tracking Transparency. (Image: Apple)
Apple's iOS 14.5 will include a new feature that allows you to stop apps from tracking you across apps and websites called App Tracking Transparency. (Image: Apple)

Privacy has become a product in and of itself for Apple, which uses its stance on ad tracking and its security features as major selling points. And if the iPhone is more secure than competing devices, why would you ever leave Apple’s ecosystem?

But App Tracking Transparency has become a flashpoint in Apple’s already rocky relationship with Facebook (FB). The social network claims the new feature will prevent advertisers from seeing how well their digital ads perform, ultimately hurting small businesses. Of course, it would also hurt Facebook, which makes the majority of its revenue by selling ads.

Apple is already facing potential backlash from the move as, according to The Wall Street Journal, its new policy could boost its own ad sales business. While Apple denies favoring its own products in the Journal report, that doesn’t mean it won’t raise eyebrows.

“These days, anytime a Big Tech platform expands into an adjacent market, it will face an antitrust challenge,” Lopatka said. “But antitrust law does not prohibit even dominant firms from competing in emerging markets. Expansion brightens the antitrust spotlight, but the light is already blinding.”

Apple is willing to withstand that spotlight from competitors and antitrust regulators — just as long as it can lock you into its vast ecosystem for life.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor. Follow him at @DanielHowley

  • Earnings alert: Apple releases quarterly earnings

    Apple's Q2 earnings update with Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre.

  • Ogilvy Global China Practice VP on trends of Chinese business activity in U.S.

    Ogilvy Global China Practice Vice President Helen Ye spoke with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith & Adam Shapiro to discuss recent trends in Chinese businesses looking to establish and invest in the United States, as well as how tariffs and political decisions are affecting these decisions.

  • Apple Q2 earnings crush analysts' estimates with iPhone, iPad, Mac sales

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • Apple Has a Huge Quarter, Boosts Its Buyback Plan by $90B and Lifts Its Dividend

    Revenue rose an astonishing 54% buoyed by huge sales of iPhones and big gains from both iPads and Macs.

  • Qualcomm cruises past analysts' earnings expectations on strength of phone sales

    Qualcomm easily surpassed analysts' expectations this quarter.

  • Apple Demolishes March-Quarter Estimates On Big iPhone Sales Growth

    Consumer electronics giant Apple late Wednesday demolished Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter, led by strong iPhone sales. Apple stock popped in extended trading.

  • Facebook First-Quarter Earnings Top Estimates, Growth Rates To Slow

    Facebook stock rose in after-hours trading Wednesday as the social media giant reported first-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Revenue of $26.17 billion climbed 48%.

  • Apple Sales Crush Estimates on Surging Device Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported quarterly revenue that crushed Wall Street expectations, fueled by sales of the 5G iPhone 12 line and purchases of iPads and Macs as people continued to work and learn from home.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, up 54% from the same period in 2020. Analysts, on average, estimated $77.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit was $1.40 a share, also easily topping Wall Street forecasts.“iPad and Mac sales nearly doubled, showing the strength of the PC market and education channels,” said Shannon Cross, an analyst at Cross Research. “These results also show their control over the supply chain and their ability to outmaneuver competitors.”The world’s largest technology company has mostly thrived during the pandemic. Supply chains were thrown off kilter early on last year, however, millions of people were forced to work and study from home, firing up demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. Now that vaccinations are spreading and some consumers are returning to the office and school, Apple will have to work hard to maintain such high levels of interest in its devices.“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement.The stock rose more than 2% in extended trading, after closing at $133.58 in New York. The shares have lagged behind other big tech companies so far this year.As it has been its practice for the past several quarters, Apple did not provide a forecast for the current quarter. On a call with analysts, though, the company said supply constraints will crimp revenue by as much as $4 billion in the June quarter.The iPhone 12 went on sale during the holiday quarter, but sales of the smaller iPhone 12 mini and pricier iPhone 12 Pro Max didn’t kick off until November. That means the fiscal second quarter was the first full financial period for this new line of 5G handsets. Apple also rolled out new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, MacBook Airs, new AirPods, new iPads and updated Apple Watches.“These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, said. “We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”The company increased its dividend by 7% and upped its share buyback program by another $90 billion.Apple reported iPad revenue of $7.8 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $5.65 billion. It also sold a record $9.1 billion worth of Macs, beating estimates of $6.8 billion. The company will start shipping new iPad Pro models and a revamped iMac with its own chip later in May, potentially propelling both lines in the current quarter.Cook said Mac sales were driven by demand for the new M1 processor, which the company designed itself to replace Intel Corp. chips.Read more about Apple’s Breakup With Intel hereServices generated a record $16.9 billion in revenue, topping estimates of $15.6 billion. Late last year, Apple rolled out Apple One services bundles and new offerings such as the Fitness+ workout offering.The company’s Home, Wearables, and Accessories segment had sales of $7.8 billion during the fiscal second quarter. That beats analyst estimates of $7.5 billion. The category includes AirPods, the Apple TV, HomePod speaker, dongles, and other accessories to Apple’s main devices.Apple’s revenues grew significantly in each of its major geographies, with significant year-over-year growth in Greater China and Europe.(Updates with chart after third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Facebook, Qualcomm Flash Buy Signals; Biden Tax Hike Plans In Focus

    Apple, Facebook and Qualcomm jumped on blowout earnings, leading 10 stocks near buy points reporting late. President Biden will lay out his tax and spending plans.

  • Facebook’s Sales, Users Jump as Pandemic Habits Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past analysts’ estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.Revenue climbed to $26.2 billion, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That dwarfed the $23.7 billion average estimate of analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Facebook reported 2.85 billion monthly active users, a rise of 10%. Analysts projected 2.83 billion. Shares jumped about 6% in late trading.Menlo Park, California-based Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a surge in use of its platforms for at-home entertainment and keeping up with loved ones while people have been stuck in lockdown. Larger advertisers have shifted more of their marketing budgets to social media sites, while small businesses ramped up digital outreach to tap potential customers.So far, the company hasn’t seen a slowdown even as consumers return to more offline activities as the pandemic begins to subside. The average price per ad rose 30% in the first quarter from a year earlier, Facebook said, and the number of ads delivered notched up 12%.The company’s shares, which closed at $307.10 in New York, jumped as high as $328 in extended trading following the earnings report. The stock has gained 12% this year, slightly ahead of the increase in the S&P 500 Index.Net income in the March quarter rose to $9.5 billion, or $3.30 a share, Facebook said. Analysts on average had projected $2.34 in per-share profit.In the statement, Facebook said sales in the current period will remain steady or accelerate from the first quarter, but repeated its caution that growth may stall in the second half of 2021. Facebook also again noted the potential risk to its advertising business as Apple Inc. adds privacy restrictions on iPhones and other devices that could chip away at the social media giant’s ability to collect user data, which powers its targeted advertising model.Apple’s iOS 14 software is requiring apps to get explicit user permission to track their activity across the web. Facebook executives have said they believe many users will opt out of this tracking, making it harder for advertising customers to precisely tailor their outreach campaigns.Expenses for the year will be $70 billion to $73 billion, the company said, narrowing a prior forecast of $68 billion to $73 billion. The social network cited investments in technical and product talent, infrastructure and consumer hardware.Facebook has been chasing future growth from burgeoning services like augmented reality and shopping. It’s already benefiting from the e-commerce boom as consumers increasingly turn to the web to avoid the risk of Covid-19 in person at brick-and-mortar stores. To meet that demand, Facebook last year reinvested in its shopping services, which let retailers upload product catalogs to their Facebook page or Instagram profile.Still, the company is confronting significant regulatory pressures as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and dozens of state attorneys general pursue antitrust lawsuits that seek to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg faced tough questioning from U.S. lawmakers last month over the company’s plan to build a version of photo-sharing app Instagram specifically for children younger than 13 -- an age group that is currently prohibited from using most of its platforms.Earlier this month, Facebook announced it is building a series of new audio-focused products to compete with social media rivals such as Twitter Inc. and popular upstart Clubhouse. The audio products would include virtual rooms where users can host live discussions, and a feature called Soundbites that lets users post short audio snippets to their feeds like they would a photo or video.Recently, Facebook has been experimenting with different ways to bolster its video-advertising offerings to attract popular social-media influencers as it competes with younger rivals such as ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Snap Inc. Facebook has said the number of content creators earning $10,000 a month from its revenue-sharing programs grew 88% in 2020, while creators pulling in $1,000 a month grew 94%.(Updates with details on ad prices, spending starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook shares rise toward record on big jumps in sales, earnings from advertising

    Facebook Inc. shares initially rose 5% in extended trading Wednesday, to what would be a record high if gains hold up in Thursday's regular session, after it announced better-than-expected first-quarter results.

  • No more kebabs for bitcoins as Turkey's crypto-payment ban looms

    Kebab chef Kadir Oner hoped to boost his new business by accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, but a ban by Turkish authorities will force him next month to fall back on payment methods as traditional as his spit-roasted meat. Interest in cryptocurrencies has boomed in Turkey, where double digit inflation and a tumbling lira make them an attractive alternative investment, and Oner says that customers used them to settle between 5% and 10% of their bills. But Turkey's Central Bank sees dangers in the new practice, and on April 16 banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases from April 30, citing "irreparable" damage and transaction risks.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Gold Erases Drop as Powell Says ‘Not Time Yet’ For Tapering Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is “not time yet” to start conversations about slowing the pace of the central bank’s asset purchases.Bullion rose to a session high as falling bond yields increased demand for the precious metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The dollar also declined. Powell, speaking Wednesday after the Fed’s two-day meeting, also said that it’s likely to take some time for substantial progress to be achieved in the economy.Bullion has climbed from a nine-month low reached in March, posting three straight weekly gains as bond rates and the dollar waver. The Fed boosted its view of the economy and said the recent pickup in inflation is due to transitory factors. It left its key interest rate near zero and maintained a $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases.“In case there was any doubt, Powell articulated the equivalent of ‘READ MY LIPS, THERE’S NO TAPERING’ to silence the loose chatter that the Fed was going to ease off the gas,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email. “It remains to been seen if there is enough momentum to drive gold through the top of the current range, but a strong close today is giving bulls some needed relief.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold lost momentum the first three months of 2021 amid optimism on reopening economies and vaccine rollouts, which fueled advances in the dollar and bond yields and dented demand for bullion as a haven.Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,781.28 an pounce at 3:30 p.m. in New York, after declining as much as 0.8% earlier.The Fed said that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.” The statement also noted that sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic had “shown improvement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rises With Demand Optimism Offsetting Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed by the most in nearly two weeks with the OPEC+ alliance and BP Plc pointing to signs of a robust demand recovery taking shape in parts of the world.Futures in New York jumped 1.7% on Tuesday. An OPEC+ committee decided this week to move forward with a planned gradual crude production increase, anticipating a strong demand rebound this year, even as coronavirus cases rise in countries such as India. The producer group decided to skip a Wednesday meeting and instead gather in early June.In the U.S., where a demand recovery is seen outpacing much of the world, President Joe Biden said that he intends to send new vaccines to India. Meanwhile, BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said China’s oil demand is above pre-pandemic levels.The market is “in a position now where the optimism is there, but it appears to be heavily priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The OPEC+ decision to “skip the ministerial meeting shows that the energy market is in pretty good shape right now. But if new risks emerge, we’ll see how sensitive the market is.”U.S. benchmark crude futures are up more than 6% so far this month amid signs of a consumption recovery in some parts of the world. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that there is optimism in the global oil market and global mobility is increasing. Meanwhile, shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S raised its earnings guidance citing surging demand for its services, underscoring a boom in global trade.The uneven pace at which the world’s economies are emerging from their pandemic-driven slump has given rise to dislocations in crude flows. Canadian oil sellers have sent exports on rare voyages to the U.S. West Coast this month as the U.S. makes progress in its vaccine rollout. But at the same time, West African crude exports to Asia are poised to drop to their lowest since October as shipments to India slump.“You’re seeing incredibly strong demand in America and China,” said BP CEO Bernard Looney in a Bloomberg Television interview. “America is almost back to where it was. The vaccines are going to kick in now in Europe. Then of course the question is what happens in the rest of the world.”Prices pared some of its post-settlement gains after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report that domestic crude stockpiles rose by over 4.3 million barrels last week. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s weekly storage data on Wednesday, that would be the second straight weekly rise in crude supplies.Gains in U.S. benchmark crude futures on Tuesday outpaced those of its global counterpart. Brent’s underlying market structure softened, with the premium of the nearest contract narrowing against the following month. Meanwhile, the discount of WTI’s front-month contract to Brent’s was the smallest in more than a week.“The broad expectation in the market here is that North America is going to outperform much of the world, at least over the next quarter or so,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “That should see WTI perform somewhat better” on a relative basis to Brent.Optimism around a global recovery is being driven in part by a strong rebound in China -- although an oil spill outside Qingdao could threaten operations at the country’s biggest crude-receiving terminal. Meanwhile, South Korea’s economy recovered at a stronger pace than expected last quarter, as investment picked up with export growth.(A previous version of the story corrects the spelling of city name in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 28 Days Later: Dozens of Hong Kong Firm Results Are Still AWOL

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for scores of Hong Kong-listed companies that could miss a deadline to post their 2020 earnings reports in coming days.Mainland solar power maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., which operates an airport in China’s southernmost Hainan province, are among the more-than-40 Hong Kong-listed companies that are just days away from missing final deadlines to report their 2020 results.These companies have a combined market value of HK$146.8 billion ($18.9 billion), although most of them, apart from GCL and embattled state-owned debt-clearing agency China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd., are small-caps.If they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, several of these 44 companies risk losing index membership status, according to analysts.Huarong is a member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as well as the Hang Seng Composite Index, which also includes GCL and Asia Cement China Holdings Corp.At the very least, these late-to-report Chinese companies will raise investor concerns about their financial health. They are already part of a slew suspended when they missed an earlier March 31 deadline for preliminary earnings.“Of course, investors in these stocks are worried about their financial situation,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “It’s difficult for their auditors to get enough information to form an opinion,” he added, saying the pandemic made it tough for auditors to travel and verify information in person, for instance.Unpaid debt or weak corporate governance could also be blamed for delayed audit reports, he said.Of the more than 50 companies that missed the March 31 deadline for preliminary reporting, just seven have ended up releasing reports. Among them, mobile technology firm China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has halved since it resumed trading, while computer hardware firm Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co is down 24%.GCL-Poly Energy, Hainan Meilan International Airport and Asia Cement were suspended from trading on April 1, the day they disclosed in filings to the stock exchange that their auditors needed more time to sign off on results. The firms did not respond to Bloomberg emails and calls seeking comment on their plans to release earnings.China Huarong, which recently faced a meltdown in its bonds, said on Sunday its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past April 30, because its auditors needed more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish its earnings.In each of the past four years, no more than 10 companies have delayed their annual earnings reports. Numbers were small for delays even last year, when the pandemic disrupted business activities and in 2019 -- a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Long-term trading suspensions by companies that fail to report their earnings on time have exposed problematic companies in the past. China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., once one of the nation’s biggest juice companies, had been suspended from trading from April 2018 after it failed to submit its 2017 results on time. The company was delisted in January this year.Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., said there is a risk that some index compilers might review and remove shares that have been suspended for too long.“If index compilers remove stocks like Huarong from their indexes when these companies are suspended, there could be selling pressure when they resume trading,” Wen said.The Hong Kong stock exchange delists companies that have been suspended from trading for 18 months, although the firm can appeal in that period and actual delistings tend to be rare.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Junk-Bond Boom Opens U.S., Europe to Emerging-Market Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the companies and governments in the developing world hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns are racing back to debt markets in the U.S. and Europe, seizing on surging demand that has driven junk-bond yields to record lows.Among them is Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS, the discount Turkish airline that racked up larger-than-expected losses as the number of passengers fell by more than half last year. On Tuesday, the carrier kicked off a $300 million junk-bond sale to help refinance bank loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A Colombian airline bankrupted by the travel industry’s collapse may follow suit. And Kenya, which the International Monetary Fund considers at high risk of lapsing into financial distress, is planning to borrow $12.4 billion abroad through next June.The flood of debt issuance marks a major shift from last year, when many borrowers in the developing world were left on the sidelines as others raised cash to ride out the economic slowdown. That’s largely changed with investors willing to take on more risk as growth rebounds in the U.S. and Europe, rising commodity prices helps exporters and the vaccine rolls out steadily -- if unevenly -- around the globe.“Some of the higher-risk borrowers that had to pull back deals in third and fourth quarters are returning and are able to execute deals,” said Alexei Remizov, head of Latin American debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.Emerging-market debt issuers with below investment-grade ratings have borrowed about $81.2 billion in the U.S. and European markets this year through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s close to a record $88.7 billion raised in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Nothing tells me we are cooling off at this point,” Remizov said. “Borrowers realize these windows typically don’t last for too long.”Related story: Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for ReturnsMore are likely to join in as borrowing costs continue to fall. Yields on U.S. junk bonds rated CCC, the riskiest tier, fell to 5.88% on Monday, the lowest ever. That narrowed the gap between those yields and benchmark debt -- a key measure of the perceived risk -- to less than 5 percentage points, a level not seen since before the 2008 credit crisis.The debt build-up may increase the risk for some borrowers since the bonds will need to be repaid in euros or dollars, which would be burdensome if their currencies or foreign earnings drop. But Atsi Sheth, global head of emerging-markets credit research at Moody’s Investors Service, said it depends heavily on the particular issuers and whether they’re refinancing or piling on more debt.“Sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic will likely see a slower recovery and some sovereigns and companies reliant on these sectors might have to take on more debt to address their pandemic-related issues,” said Sheth. “That’s a risk for investors.”Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC are among top bond underwriters expecting more governments -- including those in Sub-Saharan Africa -- and companies to borrow in the U.S. and Europe.“There are good opportunities for investment-grade issuers to bring new deals, but the bias remains toward high-yield credit,” said Jake Gearhart, head of emerging-market syndicate and Latin American debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.In March, Ghana sold Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond as part of a $3 billion Eurobond deal, highlighting how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been able to issue debt that doesn’t repay anything until maturity.This month, an arm of Central American conglomerate Corporacion Multi Inversiones, owner of Pollo Campero restaurants, tapped the international debt market for the first time with the sale of $700 million of bonds. The securities went on to gain in secondary trading.Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA may look abroad for financing, too. It’s seeking $1.8 billion to repay debt and provide new financing after the travel collapse drove it into bankruptcy.“The bulk of the Middle East issuance is still to come and we will probably see plenty more issuance from African sovereigns,” said London-based Karim Movaghar, head of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America. “Even though governments’ budget deficits may not be as extreme as last year, there are still going to be significant gaps to plug with debt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco Weighs Sale of Stake in Natural Gas Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network to help free up cash and draw more international investors to Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the matter said.The state-owned energy producer is holding preliminary discussions on the potential move, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars for Dhahran-based Aramco depending how a transaction is structured, they said.The discussions are happening barely two weeks after the company announced that a consortium led by Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners LLC would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines.It’s unclear if the gas deal would be structured in a similar way. For the oil pipelines, investors will own a 49% stake in a new subsidiary that has leasing rights over the network. Aramco will retain ownership of the oil pipelines themselves and will likely continue to hold a majority stake in the subsidiary.Strategic ReviewGovernments in the Persian Gulf are increasingly using their energy companies to raise money and bolster their finances following last year’s coronavirus-triggered collapse in oil prices. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. raised more than $10 billion last June by selling leasing rights over its gas pipelines to investors including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Qatar Petroleum is planning to sell up to $10 billion of what would be its first dollar bonds.Aramco is also conducting a strategic review of its upstream business in a move that could see it introduce external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, Bloomberg News reported last week. Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has started selling stakes in non-core assets to help maintain the company’s $75 billion dividend, almost all of which goes to the Saudi government.Aramco’s Master Gas System is a network of pipelines connecting its production with processing sites throughout the kingdom. The infrastructure has a capacity of about 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, according to Aramco’s annual report.Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty Aramco will proceed with a transaction, the people said. Aramco, formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., declined to comment.The company reshuffled its senior management last year and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization,” which will “assess existing assets” and boost access to growth markets. It is headed by Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.Saudi Arabia has the eighth-largest gas reserves globally and the largest in the Arab world after Qatar, according to BP Plc. They had mostly been overlooked by the kingdom as it instead focused on its huge oil deposits. In recent years, the government has sought to increase gas production -- which reached a record level in 2020 -- to diversify the economy and transition to cleaner fuels for local power plants.(Updates with context on deal.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.